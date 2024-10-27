President Cyril Ramaphosa had journalists laughing after sharing a phone call with his wife

The president could be heard asking Dr Tshepo Motsepe to find him a tie and cufflinks

South Africans couldn't get over how sweet Ramaphosa was when speaking to his wife

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his sweeter side during a call with his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and journalists and social media users can't get over it. Per-Anders Pettersson/ Esa Alexander.

Source: Getty Images

The president has a soft, sweeter side, and South Africans love him for it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left journalists in stitches and social media users in awe after a recent phone call with his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

Ramaphosa was on a call with his wife when cameras picked up the conversation, and everyone couldn’t get over how sweet he was.

Ramaphosa calls his wife mummy

The president had journalists hanging on his every word as he spoke to his wife before addressing the ANC NEC meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa could be heard asking her to pick out an ANC tie for him, going into details about the size of the stripes on it.

The conversation left journalists in stitches, and Ramaphosa had to explain to his wife why he was laughing.

“No, I’ve got these people who follow me around,” he joked.

The president then got the reporters oohing and aahing when he called his wife mummy.

"And then mummy…yes sweetheart…bring me cufflinks as well.”

Mzansi thinks Ramaphosa is sweet

It wasn’t just the journalists who found the conversation adorable; social media users also did.

@Workersday:

“I have no words to express how lovely and realistic it felt listening to that conversation🥰.”

@WestdykErna added:

“Such a normal moment in a busy schedule.”

@ELASSGY stated:

“Eish, my type of man. No wonder they call him a cupcake. He is so sweet.”

@GoodwillButhel1 stated:

“Nice to hear the President having a private conversation with his wife.”

@Afriforeal2 said:

“Lighter moments with the president are always👍🏾.”

@gloriak_ma simply said:

“Cute🥰.”

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News