Cat Matlala’s Wife Opens Case of Cyberbullying Against Tebogo Thobejane
- The wife of the attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend
- Tsakane Matlala opened a case against Tebogo Thobejane, who survived a 2022 assassination attempt in Sandton, Gauteng, allegedly orchestrated by Matlala and his wife
- Matlala accused Thobejane of mounting a campaign against her, which included online attacks and personal attacks
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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tsakane Matlala, the wife of suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, has opened a case against Tebogo Thobejane, Cat Matlala's ex-girlfriend.
According to eNCA journalist Silindelo Sebata, Matlala allegedly opened a case for cyberbullying, defamation, intimidation, and online harassment. Matlala accused Thobejane of threatening her and following her.
Man accused of killing Marius van der Merwe makes first appearance before Brakpan Magistrate's Court
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.