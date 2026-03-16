The wife of the attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend

Tsakane Matlala opened a case against Tebogo Thobejane, who survived a 2022 assassination attempt in Sandton, Gauteng, allegedly orchestrated by Matlala and his wife

Matlala accused Thobejane of mounting a campaign against her, which included online attacks and personal attacks

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Tsakane Matlala opened a case against Tebogo Thobejane. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and Tebogo Thobejane Facebook

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tsakane Matlala, the wife of suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, has opened a case against Tebogo Thobejane, Cat Matlala's ex-girlfriend.

According to eNCA journalist Silindelo Sebata, Matlala allegedly opened a case for cyberbullying, defamation, intimidation, and online harassment. Matlala accused Thobejane of threatening her and following her.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News