NDB approves $1 billion loan for South Africa to address failing municipal infrastructure

Funding targets key sectors like water supply, sanitation, and electricity systems

Uzbekistan becomes NDB's newest member, expanding the bank's development finance reach

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The New Development Bank has loaned billions to South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SHANGHAI, CHINA—The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved a $1 billion (R16,593,200,000.00) loan to South Africa to upgrade failing municipal infrastructure. The BRICS-backed lender announced the capital injection following a Board of Directors meeting at its Shanghai headquarters.

The capital injection will target eight metropolitan municipalities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, and Buffalo City. According to NDB statements, the programmatic loan is directed toward water supply, sanitation, electricity systems, and solid waste management.

The funding aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting sustainable cities, clean water, and affordable energy.

BRICS bank targets municipal collapse

Major South African metros face growing infrastructure backlogs, weak revenue collection, and frequent service outages. Local media reports indicate that cities like Johannesburg face maintenance backlogs reaching R200 billion, limiting their ability to secure conventional loans. Alongside the South African relief package, the NDB board approved procurement protocols for an 11.2-kilometre metro line in Lucknow, India, and reviewed project portfolios for China.

The NDB's loan is meant to boost the infrastructure of major metropolitan areas, including Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The board also accepted Uzbekistan as its newest member state and reviewed the first-quarter financial statements for 2026. Established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the multilateral institution has approved 139 projects worth nearly $43 billion. It functions as an alternative development finance platform for emerging markets and has expanded its scope to include non-founding member countries starting in 2021.

France to provide R1.9bn for municipal upgrade

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africa is close to finalising a €100 million (R1.9 billion) loan with France to improve urban service delivery. French Ambassador David Martinon announced the funding, which will complement a $925 million World Bank loan backing the National Treasury's Metro Trading Services programme. The initiative targets run-down metropolitan areas housing 22 million residents, focusing on upgrading water, sanitation, electricity, and waste management systems in struggling cities like Johannesburg and Durban.

Source: Briefly News