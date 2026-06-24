NDB Approves $1 Billion Loan for South Africa's Failing Municipal Infrastructure
- NDB approves $1 billion loan for South Africa to address failing municipal infrastructure
- Funding targets key sectors like water supply, sanitation, and electricity systems
- Uzbekistan becomes NDB's newest member, expanding the bank's development finance reach
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
SHANGHAI, CHINA—The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved a $1 billion (R16,593,200,000.00) loan to South Africa to upgrade failing municipal infrastructure. The BRICS-backed lender announced the capital injection following a Board of Directors meeting at its Shanghai headquarters.
The capital injection will target eight metropolitan municipalities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, and Buffalo City. According to NDB statements, the programmatic loan is directed toward water supply, sanitation, electricity systems, and solid waste management.
The funding aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting sustainable cities, clean water, and affordable energy.
BRICS bank targets municipal collapse
Major South African metros face growing infrastructure backlogs, weak revenue collection, and frequent service outages. Local media reports indicate that cities like Johannesburg face maintenance backlogs reaching R200 billion, limiting their ability to secure conventional loans. Alongside the South African relief package, the NDB board approved procurement protocols for an 11.2-kilometre metro line in Lucknow, India, and reviewed project portfolios for China.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The board also accepted Uzbekistan as its newest member state and reviewed the first-quarter financial statements for 2026. Established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the multilateral institution has approved 139 projects worth nearly $43 billion. It functions as an alternative development finance platform for emerging markets and has expanded its scope to include non-founding member countries starting in 2021.
France to provide R1.9bn for municipal upgrade
Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africa is close to finalising a €100 million (R1.9 billion) loan with France to improve urban service delivery. French Ambassador David Martinon announced the funding, which will complement a $925 million World Bank loan backing the National Treasury's Metro Trading Services programme. The initiative targets run-down metropolitan areas housing 22 million residents, focusing on upgrading water, sanitation, electricity, and waste management systems in struggling cities like Johannesburg and Durban.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za