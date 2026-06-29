eThekwini Municipality fails to meet the deadline for clearing Malawian nationals from the Durban repatriation site

Over 15,000 Malawian nationals have been processed for deportation since operations began amid a heavy migrant influx

Additional buses are needed as luggage limits hinder evacuation from the Durban facility to Limpopo

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Malawians are still stuck in Durban as efforts to repatriate them hit a snag. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—The eThekwini Municipality failed to meet its midnight deadline to clear thousands of Malawian nationals from Durban’s Old Drive repatriation site. This comes after the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration resolved to close the transit facility and relocate operations to Musina, Limpopo.

According to SABC News, 58 buses transported migrants overnight on 29 June 2026, ahead of the 30 June deadline issued by anti-immigration groups demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa. The municipality is assisting the Department of Home Affairs with transferring the individuals to a makeshift processing centre near the Beitbridge border post to expedite repatriations.

The eThekwini Municipality failed to clear Malawian nationals.

The municipality’s Chief Operating Officer, Lindo Mkhize, said that additional buses were deployed but heavy luggage significantly reduced passenger capacity. He stated that between 60 and 70 more buses were required to move the remaining crowds. The national government confirmed that more than 15,000 Malawian nationals have already been processed for deportation and voluntary repatriation since operations began.

Malawians are still struggling to get back home. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rush to the facility followed a massive influx of displaced migrants seeking refuge and humanitarian aid at the one-square-kilometre beachfront site after fleeing violent intimidation and evictions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Authorities confirmed that the Durban facility will be decommissioned once all remaining individuals are transferred to Limpopo.

Repatriation Gathering Aftermath

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ward Councillor Yusuf Mohamed shared footage of Cape Town streets heavily littered with waste following repatriation gatherings. Local volunteers and police worked through rainy conditions to clean up the debris. While residents questioned if proper facilities were provided for those waiting, Mohamed thanked everyone who assisted.

This localised cleanup reflects the massive scale of South Africa's current migration management. Thousands more from various nations are currently being verified amidst widespread regional unrest that has tragically resulted in at least three fatalities.

Source: Briefly News