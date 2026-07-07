A dispute over private suite access could leave a large section of Loftus hospitality space unused for the Springboks Test

Long-standing suite holders have questioned extra match-day costs on top of the annual fees they already pay

The disagreement has reached SA Rugby's legal department just days before the Scotland clash in the Nations Championship

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Three out of every four private suites at Loftus could reportedly be empty when the Springboks face Scotland on Saturday. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks' Test against Scotland has been hit by a Loftus Versfeld suite revolt, with 75% of the stadium's private boxes reportedly facing being empty on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Only 100 of the venue's 400 suites are expected to be occupied as a dispute between suite holders and SA Rugby continues.

Loftus suite revolt hits Springboks vs Scotland Test

Private suites, often called boxes, are enclosed hospitality areas inside a stadium that overlook the pitch. Companies, groups and individuals typically lease them to watch matches in a private setting and host guests, clients or business partners.

Unlike an ordinary stadium seat, a suite offers a dedicated space for the leaseholder and their invited guests. Suite holders can pay significant annual rental fees for access to these facilities.

SA Rugby Magazine reports that the disagreement centres on SA Rugby's policy requiring host unions to provide a "clean stadium" for Test matches. This includes handing over control of private suites.

Under the arrangement, suite holders who already pay annual rental fees must pay additional charges if they want to use their boxes for international matches.

Loftus suite holder Braam Coetzee questioned the costs in comments to News24.

"It is ridiculous because I cannot be paying R200,000 for a suite and then have to pay an extra R100,000 for one game," he said.

Coetzee said food and drinks would also have to be paid for separately.

"I do not know what SA Rugby is doing, but it is going to be hard to convince people to pay R4,500 per game when there is a standing suite," he added.

SA Rugby pricing dispute frustrates Loftus suite holders

The dispute had already been building before the Scotland Test. TimesLIVE reported on 30 May 2026 that suite holders raised pricing concerns during meetings held on 18 March and 12 May.

Suite holders reportedly suggested a price of between R2,500 and R3,000 per ticket for the Scotland clash. However, they claimed they were later informed that the cost would be R4,296 excluding VAT.

Juanita da Matta of Silvercrest Events Management said attempts had been made to engage SA Rugby.

"We have sent several letters to SA Rugby, and I have sent two extra ones," she said.

Da Matta added that the only feedback received was a question-and-answer document sent through the union.

Players of South Africa sing the national anthem prior to the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at Ellis Park Stadium. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Loftus suite dispute reaches SA Rugby legal department

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said the governing body could not comment further because the dispute had entered the legal process.

"We have been served with lawyer's letters by suite holders, and the matter is now with our legal department, so the matter is now sub judice," Alexander said.

SA Rugby spokesperson Andy Colquhoun previously told TimesLIVE that ticket prices had to be considered within the wider economics of professional rugby.

He said demand for Springbok matches far exceeded the number of available tickets. He argued that professional sport had to be operated according to business principles.

With the Springboks preparing to face Scotland, the suite dispute remains unresolved. If the reported occupancy numbers hold, three out of every four private boxes at Loftus could be empty during the Test.

Springbok ticket price cuts leave early buyers frustrated

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby reduced ticket prices for the Springboks' Test against England at Ellis Park following criticism of the initial pricing structure.

However, fans who bought tickets at the original prices were told they would not receive refunds, credits or upgrades, sparking frustration among some early buyers.

Source: Briefly News