A heartwarming video has captured the priceless reaction of a woman after being treated to a phone gift surprise by her son

Quite to the surprise of her son, the well-dressed Nigerian mum rolled on the floor excitedly in appreciation of the gift

The woman's heartfelt reaction has seen some men on social media compare her to their ungrateful girlfriends

A man took his mum by surprise on the occasion of her birthday with a smartphone gift and was stunned by how she reacted to what he got her.

@gossipmilltv shared a short clip on Instagram capturing the woman's sweet reaction to being the owner of the new phone.

She rolled on the floor in joy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

The clip starts with the natively-dressed woman unwrapping a package on a stool. She stood straight to complete the unwrapping and was shocked to find out it contained a smartphone.

The overjoyed woman gently placed the phone on the floor and rolled in excitement from one corner of the sitting room to the other.

A caption on the video which is believed to have been taken by the son, described his mum's reaction as priceless.

Watch the video below:

Men compare the woman's display with a typical girlfriend's reaction

@abdul_skillzz remarked:

"Why e be like she neva use phone before? see summersault and acrobatics well, it's nice seeing your mother happy. It warms your heart."

@kriss_onos2 stated:

"This same android phone that just made her day, one girl will tell you it’s iPhone or nothing!

"KINGS take care of your Parents! They have genuine and pure love for you."

@mrs.smart_abikeade thought:

"I guess momma needs that phone so bad she is so full of excitement,if we don’t take care of them who will our parents are priceless God bless them all."

@richieslenderbosss opined:

"Normally, where she Dey live shows she’s not suffering! She’s just really happy and being so appreciative! If na one werey girl you give android the hoeloshi go laugh nhi or hiss."

Mum blushes like a kid after her son gifted her a new car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a mum blushed like a child when her son wowed her with a car gift. A video capturing the adorable moment was shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng.

In the video, the man carrying a kid led the mother to the spot where the whip was parked and revealed that the car before them belonged to her.

Stunned, the woman burst into a baby-like blush that was quickly followed with a smile. She then held the son close and showered him prayers while appreciating his kind gesture.

