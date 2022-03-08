A Ukrainian couple has celebrated their love by tying the nuptial knots at the frontline of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine

The couple chose not to delay their union any longer as they got married at a military checkpoint near the capital, Kyiv

The Mayor of Kyiv and former World Heavyweight Boxing champion, Vitaliy Klitschko, was among the guests at the emotional wedding

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine now has a new couple despite being under the threat of Russian bombardments.

The couple Lesya and Valeri got married in the frontline of war, showcasing what many have described as the latest show of Ukrainian resilience.

The couple celebrated their love during the war on Ukraine by Russia. Photo credit: Vitaliy Klitschko/@bbcnews

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitaliy Klitschko attended wedding

The wedding took place at a military checkpoint near Kyiv, a city that the Russians so badly want to take.

One of the high-profile guests at the wedding was former world heavyweight boxing champion, Vitaliy Klitschko, who is the Mayor of Kyiv. Both Lesya and Valeri are volunteers in the Ukrainian Army and are among those taking up arms against Russia in a new wave of patriotism sweeping across Ukraine.

The nice matrimonial moment was captured in a video, and it was shared on Instagram by the @bbcnews.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Lesya and Valeri's wedding

When the story of Lesya and Valeri's wedding was shared on Instagram, it elicited many reactions from users. Here are a few of the reactions:

@creativesam_urai commented:

"Everything's fair in love and war. Now I've also seen everything is fair in love during war."

@tigerina2 reacted:

"God Bless them and keep them safe. All of Ukraine."

@itumidon

"Best wishes and may God protect you alone the way."

@mary_kave said:

"So sad to even watch the clip. Politicians must be ashamed by just watching this."

Source: Briefly News