The young man and lady whose childhood photos became popular memes have finally gone on a date after revealing themselves as the faces behind the memes

Adorable videos and photos of the duo were shared on social media and many people want them to pick a wedding date already

According to social media users, the young man and lady look good together but some insinuated that it may end in tears

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian man behind the popular meme of a little frowning kid receiving a gift has finally gone on a date with the young lady whose childhood photo also went viral.

Recall that on Thursday, May 6, the young man with the Twitter handle @EvansTed101 claimed it was his photo as he placed a present snap of himself beside it using the "How it started vs How it's going" format.

The young man and the lady decided to go on a date after revealing themselves as the faces behind the popular memes. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

The female version of the viral meme is that of a little girl smiling while receiving her own gift. Both of them were present at the same event, which was their graduation.

Interestingly, the "frowning boy" and the "smiling girl" went on a date and the latter shared adorable videos and photos on social media.

In one of the videos, the duo could be seen in a mall as the lady carried two white nylons. Focusing the camera on the young lady, @EvansTed101 said:

"Fine girl, see your smile."

The lady responded smilingly by saying "fake smile".

Social media users react

@cutekimani said:

"See me smiling as if they've announced wedding date."

@purrfect10wigs commented

"They should do hangout for we wey follow dey the school o."

@heisbram wrote:

"The guy still has that mean facial expression tho."

@bright3647 said:

"That guy looks younger now."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Aww: Couple share cute pics of triplets as babies turn 6 months old, SA reacts

In more cute kid news, Briefly News previously reported that a couple is blessing the Twitter feeds of their followers with bedazzling frames of their triplets and it's one of the amazing things on social media at the moment.

On their Twitter page, where Dee and T Plus3 have over 12,000 followers, the couple has splashed series of photos of the triplets along with messages detailing some daily routines.

In one of such posts, the couple celebrated their babies turning six months old and captioned beautiful photos saying: ''6 MONTHS!''

The adorable triplets appear in the stunning photos donning matching outfits, with ribbons tied to their heads.

Naturally, many of their fans have been mesmerised and have commented sweet remarks underneath the frames.

Sweet remarks

Replying to the post, Juna SparklesYellow said:

''Baby girl going to be the one not to play with okay!''

@aayewest indicated:

''Could see the one in the middle gonna about to be the rebellious one,'' she said.

@Dikgale_Thuto commented also indicated:

''The first picture is a meme for sure!''

@uchehone said:

''The middle one has so much drama lmao. They are so beautiful."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za