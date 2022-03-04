A Ukrainian mother by the name of Mariia Shostak shared her heartbreaking and courageous war birth story

Giving birth to her first child, a beautiful boy, on 25 February 2022, was not what Mariia expected the start of her son’s life to look like

Mariia, her husband and baby are in a bunker, trying to navigate parenthood and their “new normal”, fearing for their son’s future as each explosion goes off and siren sounds

Giving birth to your precious miracle is meant to be one of the most memorable days of your life. Mariia Shostak, a first-time Ukrainian mother, will never forget her birth story, however, not in the way she ever dreamed of though.

Mariia Shostak gave birth to a beautiful baby boy while a war was taking place just outside her hospital window. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

Putin announced a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine on 24 February 2020, minutes later, missiles began to hit locations across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

On 25 February 2022, Mariia and her family’s lives changed forever. She gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby boy… on the second day of her country is under attack by Russia.

Briefly News had the honour of speaking to the courageous mother about her birth story, and to say that it was heartbreaking, is an understatement.

Mariia explained that while she was having contractions, the sounds of sirens and bombs going off were constant reminders of what she was bringing her son into, a mother’s worst nightmare!

“The contractions were the only moment in the last week when I forgot about the war. The sounds of explosions and an alarm siren brought me back to reality.”

During labour Mariia was offered an escape, however, she refused as she wanted her baby boy to be born in a hospital where he could get the help that he needed if anything was wrong. A sacrifice only a mother will understand.

Marria was separated from her baby at birth as she had to go to the ICU due to a traumatic birth, expected under the heartbreaking circumstances this poor momma was faced with.

“In the end, I was evacuated to the shelter from the intensive care unit. And only there did I see my son for the first time. The rest of the days were just scary until we felt exhausted from sitting in the basement. My husband and I slept for an hour or two a day. We can’t believe it’s our new reality.”

With it being their first child, Mariia and her husband did not know where to turn or what to do. They have had to think on their feet, trust their instincts and seek help from others who have done this before.

Spending most of her baby’s first days of life, and still now, trapped in a bunker not knowing what tomorrow will bring, is not how Mariia pictured this moment.

“We have no experience in dealing with a baby. there are a lot of care issues. I also don't feel well because the birth was difficult. but we cannot get medical care now because of the situation in the country. private clinics only accept critical patients, and many doctors consult online in good faith. So now we rely on the experience of our native, more experienced parents.”

The stress is causing Mariia to have difficulty breastfeeding her baby, depriving her of yet another moment she deserves as a mother with her baby.

Mariia fears for her newborn baby’s future, and that of her beloved country. Not knowing if she will wake up to Russian soldiers invading the bunker or the walls caving in as a result of explosions, every day is turning into a blur when these should be the most valuable memories of this new mother’s life with her baby.

Aside from all that is going on, Mariia is eternally grateful to all the medical staff who put their safety at risk to bring her child into the world. All she wants is for the war to end and her country to regain the peace it had once before.

"I want to emphasize that our doctors today are no less heroes than our soldiers. We hope to return to normal life as soon as possible. And we expect more decisive steps by the West to stop the enemy because Ukraine today is a live shield for the whole of Europe."

