A determined Ghanaian woman, Priscilla Sarpong, has earned her Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University in the United States of America.

The proud mother and wife had to balance her studies with caring for her family but finished with honours.

Priscilla's husband, Kojo Sarpong, has celebrated her achievement on social media along with stunning photos of her.

Photos of Priscilla Sarpong. Source: Priscilla Sarpong

Source: UGC

Proud hubby moment

''To say I am proud of you will be an understatement! You did this with so much grace.

''Getting your MBA with honours and still being an incredible mother, daughter, chairwoman and wife is what I define as success,'' he said.

Kojo Sarpong further expressed love for his wife as he noted that he was proud of her.

''I love you more than life!! I am super proud of you and what you have earned! I salute you, chairwoman Priscilla Bey.''

How social media reacted

Priscilla's academic milestone has inspired peeps on social media as many took to the comment section to wish her well:

Read some of the comments below:

Fredrick Walker said:

''Congratulations, Mrs Sarpong.''

Deeply Loved Fully Known commented:

''Congratulations to you, wife! Job well done.''

KKingsley Tetteh AAnimley said:

''Awww. Wonderful! Congratulations. Madam Chairwoman.''

Patricia Love commented:

''Having a husband in med school while pursuing a master's is not a joke. She has done well. Congratulations to your family. More wins for you. Blessings.''

Otumfour Kwame Sarpong said:

''More success and favor awaits you, Priscilla. Congratulations.''

Hubert Nsiah commented:

''Congratulations, Mrs. Sarpong. We are proud of you. To God be the glory.''

See her photos below:

Photo of Priscilla Yeboah-Sarpong. Source: Kojo Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Photo of Priscilla Yeboah-Sarpong. Source: Kojo Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Proud woman drives through community wearing graduation attire after completing her accountancy degree

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a young lady graduated with her degree in accountancy and wanted to share the good news with the world. A video of her standing up with her head out the top of a sunroof, driving around her community, has left people clapping. Show them, honey, you deserve it!

Knowing what it took to make this day possible the young lady wanted to savour every moment and take every opportunity to celebrate that she could.

TikTok user @madd_katlego shared a clip of herself dressed in graduation attire, standing with her head out the top of the sunroof of a car and screaming out of pure joy as she drove through her community. At the end of the clip, you see her arriving home to a lit graduation party.

Source: Briefly News