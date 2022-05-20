After years of hard work and commitment, a woman has earned her undergraduate degree from the university before attaining 50 years old

In a Twitter post, her goddaughter celebrated the achievement as she revealed that the woman is now officially a registered nurse

Her post, which highlights the woman's achievement, has gained quite some reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A mother of two children has achieved her life-long dream of obtaining her first degree after years of planning towards her goal.

In a Twitter post by MiaShellyMac, seen by Briefly News, she revealed that her first cousin, godmother, and lifelong health care professional has received her degree.

Photos of Black woman and mum of two. Source: @MiaShellyMac

Source: Twitter

Obtaining her degree before 50

MiaShellyMac disclosed that her godmother always wanted to earn her undergraduate degree before turning age 50.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''In today's black joy: My first cousin and godmother, mother of two, lifelong health care professional is now a college graduate.

''Her goal was to complete her degree by 50. She'll be 50 this summer. With this degree, she will be an officially registered nurse. So so proud,'' she said.

Several people have celebrated the achievement under her post on Twitter.

Social media reactions

@LsCastine said:

''May God richly bless this Beautiful, Precious woman who is now an R.N! Joy! Praise! Loving wishes for your godmother. Rev. Mia.''

@MiaShellyMac commented:

''Congrats!''

@LsCastine said:

"May God richly bless this Beautiful, Precious woman who is now an R.N!

"Joy! Praise!

"Loving wishes for your godmother. Rev. Mia. "

Stunning lady graduates with master’s degree, Mzansi is beaming with pride: “Perfection perfected”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cairo Mathebula, a recent Master's graduate from a university in the United States, has posted a jaw-dropping picture of herself on social media. She looks absolutely stunning in her unique pantsuit as she posed for the pic.

A red graduation gown draped over her shoulder and a radiating smile that screams success has resonated with South Africans who could not be more proud of the young lady's amazing achievement.

Thousands of social media users reacted to the Twitter post with many Mzansians sharing their support and congratulations in the replies section.

Source: Briefly News