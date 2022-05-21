A young stunner with the Twitter name Htxjay has graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Industrial Engineering

He walked across the stage to receive his postgraduate degree from Lamar University in the United States of America

The academic accomplishment has inspired peeps on social media as many took to the comment section to wish him well

After working hard towards his goal of earning a degree, a young stunner with the Twitter name Htxjay has now graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Industrial Engineering.

Besides bagging his degree from Lamar University on May 14, the young man has already received three job offers.

Htxjay listed his credentials on his Twitter account as he indicated that he won't struggle to secure a job after school.

Photos of Htxjay. Source: Htxjay

Source: UGC

''He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” B.S in Industrial Engineering four job offers three certifications, two internships 1 CO-OP,'' he said.

Htxjay further mentioned that he's a first-generation graduate. ''First-Gen Graduate Black Engineer Lamar University.''

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

@CezarFromTexas said:

''Yes, sir.''

@htxjay replied:

''Long time coming.''

Amanda_Lee said:

''Wow, too cute. Congrats!''

Videe Helen commented:

''Tall and handsome. Congrats!''

Source: Briefly News