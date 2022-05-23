A picture of a son dressed in graduation attire standing next to his mother’s informal veg shop has left many feeling overcome with emotion

Twitter user @Talungs205 shared the touching pictures, giving glory to the mother for making the graduation possible

People showered the mother with praise for bending over backwards to help her son get a tertiary education

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Being a mother is a superpower. A picture of a mother standing by her roadside veg stand with her son dressed in his graduation attire had many get off their seats to clip for them both.

A mother worked hard to put her son through university and it was an honour to see him graduate. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When you become a mother, there is nothing you will not do to help your child. This beautiful mother worked hard to see her son shine because she knew he was capable.

Twitter user @Talungs205 shared a touching picture of a son standing by his mother at her roadside veg stall. Dressed in graduation attire, the boy beamed with pride and gratitude, and so did his momma.

“Her hustle got him a degree, salute!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People clap as they wipe tears from their eyes

This picture slapped hard! Knowing what a lot of moms go through to provide for their children, people can only hope that this young man will replay the kindness to his mom and treat her with the utmost respect.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@SparesBenz said:

“That boy should be from DRC so proud of the mother wonderful.”

@Ginah811 said:

“Hi phokotela mavoko hi vuyelela. na wena makwerhu u hlayisa mhakhi wa wena....To mom....you are such a great parent you are so much appreciated.”

@BuliTM said:

“and they call her business " informal"...how, when profits from it produce graduates and feed families. Most community livelihoods depend on it. Congratulations to the son ”

@serious_Jr said:

Man bags degree, pays tribute to mom and lets her wear the graduation gown

In related news, Briefly News reported that heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared the young man's touching story. Victor Dube had been left down and out after doing poorly in his matric year.

But choosing not to dwell on the disappointment, the young man decided to return to school and upgrade his marks.

"I wasn't a straight-A student but I was a hard worker, I only realised that when I did my matric twice that you can only achieve what you want if you put in the work and time.

"I am raised by a single parent, I have 4 siblings so we are 5 in total me being the last born and the generation in my family to ever attend and complete varsity," dube shares.

Source: Briefly News