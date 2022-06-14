A woman got accepted to medical school, and all she hoped for was that her late parents could see her achievements

Twitter user @ChoupaSacha wanted the world to know that she is pushing hard in honour of her late parents’ sacrifices

People showered the woman with love and praise, letting her know how proud her parents would be

It is hard to lose your parents young and then have to experience monumental milestones without them. A young woman got accepted to medical school and made it clear that this was for her late parents.

Twitter user @ChoupaSacha is embarking on her journey through med school and taking her late parents along with her. Image: Twitter / @ChoupaSacha

Often parents sacrifice a lot to make sure that their children have opportunities that they never did. Knowing this is what her parents did, the proud woman is doing everything to make their struggles worthwhile.

Twitter user @ChoupaSacha shared the exciting news of her medical school acceptance online. In the post, she shared pictures of herself carrying a farm which held a picture taken with her parents on her high school graduation. She is doing this in their honour.

“My high school commencement was the only graduation my parents were alive to attend. I’m proud to now share that the daughter to these immigrant parents will be attending Meharry Medical College school of medicine. Class of 2026!”

Social media people shower the woman with love, praising her gratitude

It is refreshing to see w grown woman standing by her late parent’s sacrifices and honouring them in everything that she does. People wished her well on her journey and assured her that her parents are proud.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@hanshekinah said:

“Literally I thrive off wholesome twitter I love seeing people happy so inspiring.”

@NatriceR said:

“Congratulations Your parents may not see you, but they are oh so very proud of you - carry on! ❤️”

@moonshadow407 said:

“I am not YOUR Mama but I am a Mama and very proud to see the culmination of so much hard work. Your future looks so bright. I am going to follow you so I can see how far life and your hard work take you. Congratulations!!”

@LuisaFVelez1 said:

@MCNamawa said:

“Felicidades”: Mzansi delighted for 'tired med student' celebrating passing clinical exams

In related news, Briefly News reported that another South African medical student is celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement. The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo:

“A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam.”

