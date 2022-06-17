A football freestyler identified as Prsoccerart recently had the opportunity to meet a 64-year-old man who still plays football

The elderly man engaged in a football freestyling session with him and tossed the ball over his head and knees like a real expert

Prsoccerart said the talented old man was part of the Wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game

Anyone who lacks agility at a young age might definitely feel ashamed after watching a viral video of a 64-year-old man acing a football freestyling session.

The 64-year-old man who drives a truck for a living engaged popular football freestyler, Prsoccerart, in a short game and stunned everyone.

He was captured tossing the ball high up with his knees and balancing it on his head, proving age is just a number.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Prsoccerart said:

"I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry.

"He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game.

One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it."

"As the song says -" ONE DAY WE'LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER."

Social media users hail the elderly footballer

Mark Anderson reacted:

"Grandpa is so good at the game man. I am so obsessed with this video. I can't believe how many times I watched it."

Sandie Gomes wrote:

"Man thought he would win at the game. Thses old legs have really come a long way to be defeated."

Chukas Ona reacted:

"Omo he plays so well. He must have been a very strong baller while in his youth."

Benedict Anini remarked:

"This is so motivating. I gatto brace up myself and get energy. Already feeling too old at only 45 years old but here's a 64 year old man."

