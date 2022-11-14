Himanshu V., a software engineer from India, left his country for Canada full of hope that he had clinched a job-of-a-lifetime at Meta, one of the biggest employers in the world.

Meta Employee Laid Off From Company 2 Days After Relocating to Canada For Greener Pastures

His happiness was, however, cut short just two days after moving as he was among the members of staff laid off by the technology giant.

Before relocating to work for Meta, the IT engineer previously worked at different tech companies among them GitHub and Adobe.

What next?

Expressing his disappointment on LinkedIn, Himanshu disclosed that he had no idea on what lay ahead of him after the layoff.

"What's next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next," he said bitterly.

He, however, made it clear that he was open to any position or hiring for a software engineer job in either Canada or India.

Himanshu added that his heart went out to everyone else facing a difficult situation in the world right now.

Meta laid off 11,000 employees

Facebook owner Meta sent home more than 11,000 employees, which represents 13% of the social media titan's workforce.

Eight months ago, Meta announced that it had plans to open a Toronto-based engineering hub that would create 2,500 jobs.

Defending the move to lay off employees less than a year since the optimistic announcement, boss Mark Zuckerberg called it "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history."

He added that the staff cuts would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

This comes at a time the tech industry is in a serious slump and several major firms have announced mass layoffs, among them Twitter which was recently acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

