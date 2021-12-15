A Ghanaian woman has disclosed that she would never break up with her late husband in a recent interview

In a video online, she credited him for the birth of their two children, including a boy and a girl

The woman, who is now a widow, sat for an interview on Accra-based Adom FM in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After years of marriage, a Ghanaian woman has disclosed that she will never end her decades of marriage to her husband, although her significant other is dead.

The woman, whose name was not made public in a video uploaded on social media, credited her late husband for the birth of their two children, including one girl and a boy.

According to her, she could not deliver for years, but he made it possible.

I Will Never Break Up with My Dead Husband; He's Always with Me - Ghanaian Widow Reveals Photo credit: Adom FM

Source: Instagram

Death shall never separate us

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, the woman established that she would not allow death to separate them after years of marriage to her deceased husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

With her wedding ring still on her finger, she claimed during the interview that her late husband was next to her in the studio.

She sang his praises while noting that their children are now adults with their own children.

Click to watch the video;

Reactions

The video of the woman has garnered reactions on social media.

Y_cedi said:

''I need this type of woman in my life in the future.''

Spiceebwoy commented:

''I cheat on Adama small norrr she lef me. Come see love.

''Goldcoast_today commented:

''Loyalty at the highest level .''

Niijoe_1 said:

''You won’t get this today Hmmmmm.''

40-year-old African woman who gave birth to 44 kids from one man goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that without undergoing any special medical procedure, a woman dubbed Mama Uganda delivered a total of 44 children from one man.

The woman who hails from Uganda started childbearing at the young age of 13 after she was married off by her parents at age 12.

Her husband took off with all their money

In a video shared by Explorer Joe Hattab on Facebook, the 40-year-old woman stated that she is a single mum after her husband abandoned them while disappearing with all the money they had.

Source: Briefly.co.za