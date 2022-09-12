An engineering enthusiast has wowed internet users with his innovation after he showed off his motorised wheelbarrow

A video making the rounds on TikTok shows the man cruising around in the new machine in his workshop

He has been hailed by social media users who called him a genius for thinking outside the box

People may no longer need to use their strength to push a wheelbarrow. A man decided to go the extra mile and attached an engine to it.

A viral video seen on the TikTok handle of @graphicsengineering shows the man working on the latest innovation in his workshop.

The man's skillful innovation has impressed internet users. Photo credit: TikTok/@graphicsengineering.

The motorised wheelbarrow is still a work in progress

From time to time, he shares videos of how he is progressing in the work and how he is going about it.

In one of the videos, he was seen cruising around with the motorised wheelbarrow without having to push it with his strength.

Things found in the motorised wheelbarrow

Apart from the engine he attached to it, he added two extra tires at the back, making it a three-wheeler.

There is also a fuel tank attached to the two handles.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to motorised wheelbarrow

Expectedly, his innovation attracted huge attention from his followers. Many of them praised him for his skills. See some of the reactions below:

@Anything_goes said:

"Good job..dont stop. Leave your mark too bro."

@Obed morrey laurels said:

"You re almost done bro."

@mkhulisiEC commented:

"Make chair there for me can't stand whole day."

