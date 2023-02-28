A baby girl took million of people's breath away with her undeniable beauty and pink and white outfit

The stunning girl was posted on TikTok, and her cuteness and precious smile blew netizens away

The video went super viral and gathered more than 21 million views and thousands of comments

A little girl who looked like a doll amazed millions on social media. People gushed over her gorgeous skin tone and cute outfit. The baby was absolute perfection, and the ladies were ready to become parents.

Mother of beautiful baby posts viral video

The baby's mother, @debbieatem, posted the TikTok video, and compliments flooded the comments section. Some TikTokkers said they had never seen such a striking baby before and urged the mom to get her into modelling.

The tiny tot looked like a star already in her pink and white outfit and a flower headband that completed the look.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers across the world react to the pretty baby

Many people were mesmerised by the baby's brown skin. They sent her mom and family well wishes from different parts of the world.

@janetesposito726 mentioned:

"So so beautiful, OMG she needs to model."

@user8285271811506 wrote:

"What a cutie! Love from Morocco."

@usergd7zu9u67u stated:

"Awww cuteness overload."

@1800s_blue1 commented:

"She is so beautiful."

@user6wvtasjq2e added:

"The power of melanin."

@arturochimal70 shared:

"I love the princess, I am from Mexico."

@alphayae posted:

"Chocolate girl."

@usmankhalid3100 said:

"A very beautiful baby, God bless you."

