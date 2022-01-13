People have in recent times shown that anybody can still go back to school and get an education irrespective of their age.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some of these people already had children who have long bagged their university degrees and are doing well in their respective professions.

The old people never wanted to give up on formal education. Photo source: Twitter/@tosinolaseinde, LinkedIn/Titilola Bello, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at four different people who overlooked their old age to give education a shot and chase after their academic dreams.

1. Father graduated from Covenant University

A young lady, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, went online to celebrate her daddy who finished from Covenant University (CU) at age 66. She said that the man pulled through despite his age.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a Twitter post, she shared a lovely family photo that had her posing beside the courageous daddy.

2. Man packed all degrees

Despite having several first degrees and masters, a father, Temitayo Bello, who never saw them as enough went ahead to get a doctorate degree in energy law.

The man has two doctorate degrees in different fields. Photo source: LinkedIn/Titilola Bello

Source: UGC

Before getting that PhD, the man had got one in another field. With his many degrees, he is certified in technology, law, finance, among others.

3. Father and Daughter graduate

A lady went online to narrate the kind of mixed memories she and her daddy shared while they were in the same school.

The lady said that though she had many awkward moments, her privileges were many. The father attended classes promptly despite his age.

4. Father of 10

Obed Akusiake enrolled himself in school after having many children even though it was not the popular thing to do.

The 47-year-old man said that he had to go back to school because he realised education brings about great accomplishments in life.

Education as a life-long mission

The end-use of getting formal education is not only to get white-collar jobs, being educated teaches one how to be different from the pack in everything one does.

Go back to school if you once missed it. You will be glad you did.

Mother who sacrificed to pay school fees

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a man with the handle @FasipeTobi shared a very emotional story of how his mother made a big sacrifice to sponsor them in school.

In a post on Sunday, May 23, 2021, the young man said that he was really moved to tears while narrating how his mum sold hot tea and homemade yoghurt on Lagos street to fund her children's education.

As if that was not enough, the superwoman also used proceeds from the business to take care of her ailing husband who was blind.

Source: Briefly News