A group of Nigerians has been seen giving money to prisoners in a Correctional Service vehicle as they were driving by

The video shows when the driver of the vehicle stopped and Nigerians rushed to massively bless the prisoners

The interesting video recorded in Port Harcourt has gone viral on the internet and elicited heavy reactions from Nigerians who have seen it

A viral video has shown the moment some Nigerians gave money to prisoners who were passing in a Correctional Service vehicle in Rivers state.

The kind Nigerians could be seen in the video jumping up to reach out to the prisoners and offer them cash.

The prisoners were passing in a Correctional Service vehicle when they were blessed by the Port Harcourt residents. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Rain of cash

The prisoners stuck out their hands from the small openings in the vehicle so as to take the monetary offers.

The development was said to have taken place in Port Harcourt, although, the particular location was not mentioned.

It however seemed the place is a market because there were many people there.

The interesting video was shared on Instagram by @instabog9ja and it has generated a lot of talk.

Some internet users were however accusing the residents of trying to imitate the Lagos hawker who gave money to prisoners and attracted favour.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@tbellz07 said:

"Some of them are guilty of whatever they were charged with,while some of them are completely innocent and just victims of circumstances. That is the irony of life."

@kweency1 commented:

"Lord may we not loose our freedom through our ways of life or unknowingly, amen."

@iam_austine_reno said:

"Would have hit different if the money was giving to the officer driving."

@l.tobiloba commented:

"The driver is gracious enough to pull over. To be honest, Nigerians are nice people; the country is just so difficult."

@officialbsolomon reacted:

"To those pees saying the format don cast, it's because you have not seen one pass by you, those guys are always crying and begging and that's y some people give to them."

@nanceeyb said:

"Nigerians are actually kind hearted."

