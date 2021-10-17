China has developed a revolutionary new weapon system that is capable of striking the United States from orbit

The fractional orbital bombardment system can strike from the South Pole where America's anti-ballistic missile defence systems are weakest

Experts have sounded the alarm on social media and voiced their shock and surprise that Beijing was capable of designing the new weapons

BEIJING - China has tested a nuclear missile that can strike from orbit and it does not use the traditional flight paths of ballistic missiles. This new missile is called a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS).

It can effectively strike America crossing over the South Pole and evade most early-warning systems according to Forbes.

China shocked the world after testing a revolutionary new weapons platform. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

In the past, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICMBs) have followed a predictable flight path over the North Pole but this latest weapons platform is an international game-changer.

Blindside

This new flight path effectively allows China to perform a sneak attack. Most of America's ICBM detection systems are orientated towards the northern hemisphere.

However, the US would probably be able to detect the missiles at some point. The problem is that their warning time would be greatly reduced and have a proportional effect on their ability to target the missile with anti-ballistic defences according to Reuters.

Social media users react to this new threat from China

@joe_sameer:

"China has demonstrated a significant FOBS based #hypersonic delivery in Aug, which boosts its strategic capabilities to strike global targets. This evades ABM systems by transitioning from a parabolic ICBM trajectory to a flatter hypersonic flight & constantly veering its course."

@Dr_M_Davis:

"China gets a FOBS capability! We keep underestimating Beijing at our peril! Just because the US dropped the FOBS type capability in the 1960s doesn’t mean the Chinese wouldn’t pick it up."

