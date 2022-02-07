On Sunday, February 6, the rapper claimed his estranged wife accused him of contracting someone to kill her

This comes bare two days after Kanye called out Kim for putting their daughter, North West, on Tik Tok against his will

The rapper also shared a screenshot of a conversation whose recipient is yet to be known and lamented that Kim's accusation could lead to him being locked up

Kanye West’s ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian is far from over.

Kanye West claims his ex-Wife Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her. Photo: Kanye West.

The rapper now alleges that his estranged wife thinks he put “a hit out on her.”

In an Instagram post, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text that reads, "Send me Kim's number." It is unclear to who the text is addressed.

In the caption, Ye made some huge claims.

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her," he started. "so let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I'm accused of stealing now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her these ideas can actually get someone locked up they play like that with black men's lives weather its getting them free or getting them locked up I'm not playing about my black children anymore."

In a previous Instagram post, Ye shared a text conversation he claims was with Kim's cousin where the relative seems supportive then asks about Yeezys in the same breath.

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” Ye wrote in the caption.

Kim calls out Kanye for constant attacks online

Two days ago, Briefly News reported that the reality TV star called out her estranged hubby Kanye West and asked him to stop dragging her name on social media.

The mother of four released a statement saying she was tired of being attacked by Kanye in his interviews and social media posts.

Kim accused Kanye of making their split more painful to everyone including the kids who are still processing the divorce.

Her reaction came after Kanye went online to condemn her for making a TikTok video with North against his will and he asked what he ought to do because he did not like it.

"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her so much happiness," she responded.

