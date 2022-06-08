Kyle Gordy, 30, is a renowned US serial sperm donor who has sired 47 children all across the globe

A woman decided upon Gordy to be her sperm donor after trying numerous times to get pregnant

The woman has since welcomed a son and shared her plans to have more kids with the father of 47

After numerous attempts to get pregnant, a woman and her wife decided to start their family with the help of Kyle Gordy, a man known for being a serial sperm donor.

Angela Turrey (r) wants to have more kids with serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy. Photo: Kyle Gordy/ Mirror.

Source: UGC

Gordy, 30, has already fathered 47 children all across the globe but this reputation hasn't put the couple off at all.

They are now more than grateful to him for helping them achieve their dream of having a child.

Mirror reports that after trying numerous times to get pregnant, Angela Turrey, 35, and her partner came across serial sperm donor Kyle on TikTok and decided to use his sperm.

The pair have since welcomed their son, Avery, in July 2021.

More kids with serial sperm donor

They say they'd like to have more children in the future, with Kyle being their first choice donor.

After realising they wanted to have children together, Angela and her wife initially tried intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment whereby sperm is inserted directly into a woman’s uterus.

Failed attempts

According to Angela, just one vial of sperm from the doctors, from an anonymous donor, ($900) each time they tried.

Unfortunately, after making 10 attempts, they still had no luck.

It was then that they began looking at other avenues, and came across Kyle. After reaching out, he soon put them at ease, and they regard him as a "selfless person".

“We were nervous to meet someone new and ask [him] to help us start a family. However, after speaking to him and knowing why he did this, leaving it in our hands regarding contact with the child, it changed our feelings completely,” Angela said.

Kyle Gordy looking for wife

Kyle Gordy disclosed he was looking for a woman to settle down with in marriage.

But, his challenge is that women hardly want to have a long-term relationship with him.

He said that most women aren't interested in seeing him, and the few who give him a chance end up bailing before long.

Kyle maintained that he has no problem with women, his only issue was that women are only after his sperms and not to be romantically involved with him.

Source: TUKO.co.ke