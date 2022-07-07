USA basketball Olympian Brittney Griner was arrested in February while entering Russia

Russian prosecutors accused Griner of breaking the law after 0.7 grams of cannabis oil was found in her luggage

The All-Star player recently sent a handwritten note to US President Joe Biden pleading with him to intervene on her behalf and other American detainees

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to a drug charge.

Basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Russia. Photo: Reuters, AP.

Source: UGC

Guilty plea entered

According to the New York Post, the WNBA All-Star in her guilty plea noted she had no intention of breaking the law.

Griner has been held in Moscow, Russia on drug charges since February and could face jail for up to 10 years according to the country's penal code.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Addressing the Moscow area court in English, she said:

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law. I need time to prepare.”

Cannabis oil

Prosecutors accused Griner of breaking the law after she was busted with cannabis oil weighing 0.7 grams in her luggage as she entered Russia in February.

Griner entered the Vladimir Putin-led country to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s off-season.

The athlete's arrest came as the country was gearing to invade Ukraine, and relations between Griner's country the US and Russia were under strain.

The US has alleged that the WNBA All-Star player's detention is politically motivated, although Moscow has downplayed the accusation.

Handwritten note to President Biden

Recently Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Biden, asking for his intervention in securing her release.

She wrote:

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home."

Eric Holder found guilty of beloved Grammy Awards winner rapper's murder Nipsey Hussle

Still, in the corridors of justice, Briefly News earlier reported that a Los Angeles County Court jury found Eric Holder guilty of the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

The California superior court jurors found 32-year-old Holder responsible for the first-degree murder.

Holder is accused of shooting dead Hussle outside a business premise that the entertainer owned in the City of Angels.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke