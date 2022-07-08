Six Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and two security guards were found guilty of corruption

Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee on Public Safety David Tembe said corruption would not be tolerated

The officers were arrested during a Hawks sting operation after taking R15 000 from a suspect and later freeing him

JOHANNESBURG - The long arm of the law has finally prevailed against six Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and two security guards. They were found guilty of corruption after being arrested in 2019 for taking R15 000 from a suspect.

Six JMPD officers were found guilty of corruption

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee on Public Safety David Tembe confirmed the conviction during an interview with SABC News. He said corruption would not be tolerated, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for police officers who take bribes.

Tembe said as long as he is in charge of public safety, those responsible for sexual harassment and corruption in terms of taking money from members of the public will be dealt with. He added that hyenas could not be in charge of sheep.

The officers were arrested during a Hawks sting operation in Johannesburg. According to eNCA, they patrolled the Cleveland area when they stopped a vehicle and searched the occupant. They seized an unlicensed firearm and demanded the amount of R15 000. The suspect was later freed.

South Africans react to the police officers being found guilty:

Make-peace Motaung said:

“Corruption and bribes will destroy you. Our people never learn.”

Simphiwe Frenchname Phokwana wrote:

“Law enforcement officers on the wrong side of the law, not surprising in SA.”

Edward Shepherd posted:

“Lock them up.”

Codnell Makaringe added:

“They are corrupt or shall I say it is because they got into those positions by corruption, so there’s no way they can serve cleanly.”

