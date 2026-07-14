A new survey found 80% of Gen Z workers admit to faking productivity once real work is done

Software Finder polled 1,003 full-time US professionals and found managers fake busyness even more than staff

Workers said faking productivity costs them nearly five hours weekly, adding up to seven workweeks a year

A man and women work on computers at the MolenGeek headquarters. Image: EMMANUEL DUNAND

Source: Getty Images

A new workplace survey has found that 80% of Gen Z professionals in the United States admit to faking productivity. They keep up appearances long after their actual work is already finished. Software Finder surveyed 1,003 full-time American workers to measure the trend this month.

The company found 66% of employees and 73% of managers admit to faking busyness at work. Gen Z topped every generation, ahead of millennials at 68% and Gen X at 58%. On average, workers spend close to five hours weekly pretending to stay productive.

Managers fake it more than their own staff

That adds up to about 32 days a year, or nearly seven full workweeks. Popular tricks include jiggling the mouse and keeping a document or browser tab open. Both tactics were used by 56% of workers who admitted to faking their productivity.

Many workers blamed workplace culture and bosses who value visible presence over actual output. Some pointed to managers who reward looking busy more than finishing tasks early. About 63% said productivity monitoring software only made them fake it more.

Software Finder found 71% of workers would log off the moment their tasks were done. That’s only if they knew there would be no consequences for leaving early. Researchers said the real problem may not be employees dodging work at all.

Instead, they suggested many workplaces still reward the appearance of busyness over real results. Leadership already suspects it too, with 41% saying they notice staff faking productivity. The report calls for companies to rethink what productivity actually looks like.

See the report on the Instagram post here.

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Source: Briefly News