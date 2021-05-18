Andrew O'Keefe’s bio: age, family, career, teeth, is he still in jail?

Numerous high-profile people have found themselves in the dreaded fall from grace. TV star Andrew O'Keefe is one of them. Andrew is a renowned Australian television show host, the son of a supreme court judge and the nephew of one of Australia's rock legends. O'Keefe's rise to fame was quite remarkable, as was his eventual fall from grace. What happened to The Chase Australia presenter?

Host Andrew O'Keefe talks during the GQ Australia Men of The Year Awards Ceremony at The Star on November 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Andrew is best known for his television hosting roles on The Chase Australia and Deal or No Deal, some of the most popular game shows in Australian TV history. Here is a quick look at his personal and professional details.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew Patrick O'Keefe Gender Male Date of birth 1 October 1971 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Swan Bay, Sydney, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Andrew O'keefe's father Barry O'Keefe Mother Janja O'Keefe Siblings Sophie, Philip, Vanessa, and Roger Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Eleanor O'Keefe Children Barnaby, Olivia, and Rory Profession TV presenter Net worth $19 million

Andrew O'Keefe's Bio

The Australian TV presenter was born on 1 October 1971 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. This makes him 50 years as of 2022. Andrew was born to Janja and Barry O'Keefe and spent his childhood alongside his four siblings, Sophie, Philip, Vanessa, and Roger. His father, Barry, was a judge of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

Is Andrew O'Keefe related to Johnny O'Keefe?

Andrew O'Keefe at the launch of Channel Seven's new show 'Deal Or No Deal' at The Art House Hotel in Sydney. Photo: Patrick Riviere

Yes, Johnny was Andrew O'keefe's uncle. John Michael O'Keefe was a renowned Australian rock and roll singer whose career began in the 1950s. Some of his top hits include Wild One, Shout! and She's My Baby.

Career

Andrew began his television career in 2003 when he was named the host of the Deal or No Deal show. This reality television series features a game in which a contestant must choose one of 26 boxes for the ultimate cash prize.

After Deal or No Deal ended, O'Keefe was named the new host of The Chase Australia. The show occupied the 5:00 pm slot previously occupied by Deal or No Deal. This role was followed by others in a period that saw Andrew become one of the best-known television show hosts in Australia.

Departure from television

When did Andrew O'Keefe leave The Chase? Following his divorce from his wife Eleanor, the TV presenter decided to leave his position in late 2019 and focus on his mental health. Speaking about his departure, Andrew stated that he had to address a long-term health crisis that had been bugging him for a long time.

At the time of his departure, he was awarded an Order of Australia for his work on television and in the charity space. His role as a former ambassador for anti-domestic violence played a huge part in the award.

Filmography

Here is a look at the films and TV shows in which O'Keefe has appeared.

Film/TV show Year Role That's Not Me 2017 Summer Street 'John Davidson' It's a Dole Life 2014 Stevie Maxwell FH2: FagHag2000 2012 Host The Chase Australia 2015-2021 Host Deal or No Deal 2003-2013 Host Hamish & Andy 2004 Various characters Big Bite 2003-2004 Various Characters

Who was Andrew O'keefe's wife?

Who was O'keefe's wife? The Australian TV host was previously married to a woman called Eleanor. The two had three children together: Barnaby, Olivia, and Rory. In 2017, Eleanor and Andrew parted ways, citing personal reasons. They remained separated until 2019, when they had their divorce finalized.

What happened to Andrew O'Keefe's teeth?

There were rumours that O'Keefe had a new set of teeth fixed by a dentist while on tour to Thailand. However, these reports were never confirmed.

Arrest and charges

Andrew O'Keefe at the launch of Channel Seven's new show 'Deal Or No Deal' at The Art House Hotel in Sydney. Photo: Patrick Riviere

Why was Andrew O'Keefe in jail? The TV star's run-ins with the law began when he was accused of assaulting a photographer. These first charges were dismissed six months after when O'Keefe was found to have bipolar disorder and had to undergo treatment.

Two months after the charges were dismissed, O'Keefe was at it again. This time, he was arrested again on assault charges and contravening an apprehended violence order. Then, at the beginning of 2022, he was locked up on accusations of grabbing a woman by the throat, pushing her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly. This allegedly happened at O'Keefe's Sydney apartment.

The victim stated that she had to bite O'Keefe for him to let go of her. At the time, the TV star was also found in possession of cannab*s. He pleaded guilty to the drug possession charges but denied the assault, claiming everything he did was in self-defence.

He was eventually held in remand for a month before being released on bail.

Getting sent to a rehabilitation centre

In May 2022, Andrew was granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court. However, part of the conditions for the bail included getting himself checked into a rehabilitation centre for up to 12 months. After numerous bail applications had been denied, O'Keefe finally had a sigh of relief when Justice Hulme eventually granted bail.

The judge stated that the rehabilitation centre would help alleviate Andrew's 'significant descent into an erratic and chaotic lifestyle foreign to what he has experienced well into his adult years.' He was picked up from the prison by his brother, Philip.

What is Andrew O'Keefe doing now?

The popular TV host now spends his days at a rehabilitation centre in Swan Bay, in north Sydney. This was part of his bail agreement with the NSW Supreme Court. He will reportedly remain at the centre for up to a year, pending review.

What is Andrew O'Keefe's net worth?

According to Idolnetworth, Andre's current net worth is estimated to be $19 million. This is largely from the income he earned as a television host on numerous shows over the years. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the renowned TV host.

He admitted to self-medicating with methylamphetamine

His television career lasted over 17 years

Every morning, he reminds himself that he is a good man.

Andrew O'Keefe is inarguably one of the most popular television game show hosts in Australia. He spent more than 17 years at the helm of some of Australia's best-known TV game shows. Still, his life off the screen saw him plunge into a descent, eventually landing him in a rehabilitation centre.

Source: Briefly News