- DJ Shimza's creative agency Just Exists has found its new home and the star is happy that they finally have a place they can call an office

- According to its Twitter bio, Just Exists is for brands to live and produce meaningful, authentic and emotive work

- The musician-turned-businessman shared a snap of himself and his team praying before they began working in their new office

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

DJ Shimza has shared that his creative agency Just Exists now has new offices. The popular musician and businessman shared a snap of himself and his team as they prayed in the new office.

Shimza, who is also a restaurant owner, and his partners had been operating without a proper office for a while now. It's good to see that they've finally moved into their new home.

DJ Shimza's new business Just Exists has found a new home. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

According to its bio on Twitter, the agency is for brands to live and produce meaningful, authentic and emotive work. The star captioned his post:

"First day in the office today @justexists_ creative agency, we have a home. Let’s work!"

Tweeps took to Shimza's comment section to share how inspired they are of the TV producer's business moves. Check out some of the comments below:

@MbaliNomcebo15 wrote:

"May God continue to bless you cause you sure are doing the most not just for yourself."

@lassyR1 said:

"Father Lord. Enlarge their territory and protect them."

@BlaccHustla commented:

"This is amazing."

@dj_Mnstr86 said:

"All the best Shimza, I believe in you."

@SibamX added:

"You don't rest my guy... Continue doing so."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Shimza on playing Amapiano

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media at the beginning of this week and asked DJ Shimza, Heavy K and Black Coffee to play Amapiano in their sets. Phori believes that the genre will grow even bigger internationally if these three famous musicians played more Amapiano songs for their fans across the globe.

Shimza and Heavy K are against the star's idea. They took to his comment section on Facebook and shared their thoughts on his request. In his reply seen by Briefly News, Shimza said:

"We can’t all do the same thing because we all have different goals and paths in our careers, ma brother. You guys are doing perfectly fine without us and it’s amazing to watch from the outside! Keep going! We here to support."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za