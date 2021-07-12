Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Ben Ngubane Dies From Covid19

Former premier of KwaZulu-Natal Dr Ben Ngubane has become one of the many South Africans who have lost the fight against the coronavirus

Dr Ngubane is said to have died in the early hours of Monday at the Melomed Hosptial in Richards Bay

He was a seasoned politician who served as the minister of health in the KwaZulu-Natal government in 1991

Dr Ben Ngubane, former premier of KwaZulu-Natal and retired politician has died after contracting Covid-19 at the age of 79.

Melomed hospital manager Randal Pedro in Richards Bay confirmed in a statement that Ngubane died at 1:40 AM on Monday according to a report by IOL.

Retired politician and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Ben Ngubane dies after contracting Covid-19. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

'’It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KZN Premier and SABC and Eskom chairperson has demised earlier this morning at around 01:40,’’ read the statement.

Pedro stated that Ngubane's death is a great loss as he played an integral role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal and that his guidance and teachings will be missed, reports SowetanLIVE.

Pedro further stated that Melomed had been honoured to have had his years as faithful patronage and his support as an advocate for access to healthcare. Ngubane also upheld his oath as a medical doctor.

Ngabane served as the minister of health in the KwaZulu-Natal government in 1991. He was appointed as the minister of Arts and Culture in 1994.

In 2014 he served on the board of Eskom as a chairperson. He also served on the boards of the SABC and Land Bank.

