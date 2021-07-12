Are Japanese Pokemon cards worth anything? Price guide and top collectibles

It has been over twenty-five years since the first time fans memorized the Pokemon slogan, and since then, the Pokemon trading card game has taken root in the world. The competitive Pokemon card game is still a favourite for most people. Every new year, new Japanese Pokemon cards are printed. Apart from players meeting to compete in TCG, others are all about by the craze for collecting Japanese Pokemon cards. Do you believe the fuss around Japanese Pokemon cards being worth anything? How about reading on for more details about Japanese Pokemon cards?

The life of every card in the Pokemon universe begins at Pokemon Card Laboratories in Japan, before their distribution to other countries for printing in different languages. As a result, the number of non-Japanese collectors has constantly been on the rise. While most of them are interested in collecting Pokemon cards, others focus on owning the Japanese originals. As a result, they are willing to part with a dime for them.

Are Japanese Pokemon cards worth anything?

Over the past year, rare Pokemon collectables have become a trend thanks to famous internet personalities and streamers who have been showing off their packs. Some collect them as a long-term investment, while others do so on a short term basis and resell them when their value shoots.

This craze has caused the price of the oldest Pokemon collectables to fluctuate. Ever since the list was initially published, a few rare Pokemon cards have been introduced through the game's most recent sets.

A Japanese Pokemon card is unique because it is the source card for all the other translated versions. Therefore, non-Japanese collectors have an obsession with obtaining collectables that will never be released in their countries.

While English cards have many deviations, collectors claim that Japanese collectables are more superior. An example is promotional cards, which are released in Japan and priced highly. Examples of such collectables include the older CoroCoro Shining Mew, the 15th Anniversary Full Art Pikachu and the newer Battle Festa Pikachu.

Japanese Pokemon cards value

Cards from Japan cannot be used for tournaments outside Japan. However, foreigners can use them to play in Japan. As a result, playable collectables have a higher resale value. However, the challenge is in non-Japanese collectors bidding in auctions since they are not part of the competitive Japanese auctions.

Japanese Pokemon cards price guide

It might be tricky to evaluate whether you are looking at a deal or not in a Pokemon card community. However, there is an easy way to tell how much a Japanese standard format card is worth. Standard format cards are those that are used in current tournaments. While most western websites give a rough idea of how much the collectables are worth, this simple pricing rule will clear your doubts about the legitimacy of a deal.

English Pokemon EX Card Price x 50–66% = Japanese Pokemon EX Card Price

Alternatively, you could use this pricing rule, especially for Gold cards and Full Art cards.

English Trainer Card Price x 150–200% = Japanese Trainer Card Price

The difference in pricing is attributed to the significantly lower number of Japanese collectors and more players. Therefore, there is a higher demand for playable Pokemon cards and Trainer cards. Meanwhile, the pull rates for EX cards are way better than in English booster backs.

Are Japanese Pokemon cards fake?

The authenticity of the collectable can be determined by specific physical characteristics like the colour, quality of material, spelling, font, text placement, holographic effect and cutting method. To differentiate a genuine from a fake Pokemon card, you should perform the 'Rip' and 'light' tests.

How to check the condition for Japanese cards

Is Pokemon TCG popular in Japan? There are more players than collectors in Japan; therefore, the game is popular in the country. Thus, card sellers have a likelihood of not providing standardized information about the condition of the card. Nonetheless, when a card gets damaged, its value depreciates. Therefore, you should be careful when a price sounds too good to be true.

In most cases, though, most sellers provide a brief description of the card's condition, which you can access by pasting it on the online translator.

Which is worth more Japanese or English Pokemon cards?

Condition is the main determining factor in evaluating the value of a collectable. Pokemon cards are not any different. While Japanese collectables are not as easy to damage, English ones come in a better condition. Therefore, English collectables are worth more than Japanese ones.

Can I buy Pokemon cards from Japan?

Yes, you can, although you would make a killing if you did so at the opportune moment. So, when is the best time to buy Japanese Pokemon cards? When new cards are released in Japan, their value skyrockets and stay that way until they are released in English. During that time, unplayable Super Rare (SR) and Rare Rare are worth enough to increase when purchasing the Japanese Pokemon cards booster box.

After that time, the unplayable Japanese Pokemon cards' value plunges, while the playable ones maintain their value when sold from Japan. However, when the card leaves Japan, its price plummets due to the diminished markets since its market comprises collectors.

What Japanese Pokemon cards are worth money?

While Pokemon remains a popular game, the franchise keeps on producing new types of cards, although none of them can attain the height of the rarest collectables in history. The. This Japanese Pokemon cards list has the rarest collectables that have become a hot trend.

Holo Gold Star Rayquaza- $4500

Tropical Mega Battle- $10,000

Ancient Mew- $25

Holographic Shadowless Charizard- $500,000

Holographic Shadowless Venusaur- $3260

Holographic Shadowless Blastoise: $2475

Pokemon Players’ Club Shiny Umbreon- $1900

Pokemon Player’s Club Shiny Espeon- $2000

Shining Charizard- $2000

Holographic Shadowless Mewtwo- $20,000

Misprinted Fossil Krabby- $2200

Master’s Key- $21,000

Parent-And-Child Event Kangaskhan- $100,000

Prototype Blastoise- $360,000

Pokemon Snap Trainer Magazine Pikachu- $900

Southern Islands Reverse Holo Mew- $200

Tamamushi University Magikarp- $50,000

Holographic First Edition Machamp- $6000

The Masked Royal Prize Promo- $18,000

Shiny Secret Rare Charizard V- $500

Holographic Shadowless First Edition Chansey- $1100

Trade Please!- $858

Pokemon Illustrator- $250,000

Pokemon Art Academy Pikachu- $1000

Pre-Release Raichu- $10,000

Where can I sell my Japanese Pokemon cards?

If you have Japanese Pokemon cards for sale and wonder which platform is the safest to use when selling them, these are some of the options to consider.

eBay

Facebook groups and Instagram

Mercari

Card Shows and Stores

Out of the options, eBay is the most reliable platform. It is a large online platform; hence, there is a high likelihood of more sellers seeing your post.

If you wondered whether Japanese Pokemon cards are worth it, these details must have enlightened you on the topic and more. However, before making any transaction, you ought to conduct a background check of the indicated price and legitimacy of the collectable.

