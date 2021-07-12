3 Mzansi Artists Who Have Fought Over Song Rights and Money

When artists work together, they can produce some magic. However, when relationships sour, bitter beefs are often splattered in public, ruining the legacy of beautiful songs. Briefly News takes a look at 3 business relationships that have gone south in the music industry.

1. Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s recent fight has brought to the forefront the very real issues of music partnerships in SA going sour. The Jerusalema duo engaged in a public spat over the weekend where each accused the other of non-payment.

After Nomcebo Zikode claimed to have not received a cent from Jerusalema, Master KG clapped back and claimed that she did, in fact, receive some millions.

Her record label also went on to back Master KG’s story and explained that the final payment was delayed because Zikode demanded more money.

Their public spat follows just a few days after King Monada and Makhadzi also exchanged figurative blows.

2. King Monada and Makhadzi

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi dropped her highly-anticipated Ganama track, but it did not go as planned.

Makhadzi and King Monada had promised Mzansi that they would release a fire track together but that was stalled when there claims that there was war over who the song belonged to.

King Monada and Makhadzi have been engaged in a public spat over a song. Image: @makhadzimuimbi

A few days later, Makhadzi claimed that it was all just a publicity stunt, but it seems that was a lie. Makhadzi completely dropped King Monada from the new version and fans were fuming.

3. Zahara and DJ Sbu

Briefly News also reported that Zahara has challenged DJ Sbu to a sit-down TV interview to clear the air about the money allegedly owed to her for her Loliwe album.

Barry Roux, a popular social media user recently tweeted that he wished Zahara would re-record her Loliwe album so that she could begin to profit financially from it. The tweleb implied that Zahara was not being compensated for her music royalties.

DJ Sbu denied these allegations. However, in an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zahara stated that she was never compensated for her work on the Loliwe album. Read more: n the matter, her team declined.

Zahara thanks South Africa for listening to re-released album

Meanwhile Zahara re-released her Loliwe album to streaming platforms and was overwhelmed by all the support.

Taking to social media, Zahara let her fans know that she's ever so grateful for the fact that they listen to her music on streaming sites. This surely helps her with her royalties. She tweeted:

"We just checked our streams from this past weekend. Ndithy mandiphinde ndibulele kakhulu kuni nonke (Let me say thank you to everyone once again). Over half a million streams just on 'Loliwe'."

