Floyd Mayweather failed to knock popular YouTuber Logan Paul out during their exhibition bout in June

Logan Paul has now publicly claimed that the boxing legend would be knocked out if they have a re-match

The entertainer stated that he already spotted the weakness of Mayweather, claiming the 44-year-old was tired at some point during their fight

Famous YouTuber Logan Paul has boasted that, should there be a rematch involving him and Floyd Mayweather, he will defeat the legendary boxer.

Logan Paul who went the eight-round distance with the all-time boxing great in an exhibition bout in June stated that he will knock Mayweather out if they meet again.

The YouTuber stated that he has already figured out the retired fighter’s tactics, claiming Mayweather got tired at some point during their bout.

Paul said via SunSport:

“If I fight Floyd Mayweather again, I promise I'll knock him out. I've got him figured out. I got it. At the end of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive."

Paul emerged with credit after going the eight-round distance with the all-time boxing great in an exhibition bout last month.

He has now said to TMZ Sky Sports:

"Let me ask you what you'd rather see - Jake Paul vs Floyd or me vs Floyd again?

"It's going to be a 10 or 12-round fight, if we run it back, and this time I finish him."

Mayweather was heavily criticized for not being able to stop YouTuber Logan in their eight-round exhibition contest.

Tyson takes swipe at Mayweather

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather's 20-year beef has taken another turn following the recent comments the former heavyweight champion made.

The Baddest Man on the Planet claims the Money Man looked damaged in his comeback fight against YouTuber Paul Logan.

Iron Mike added that the 44-year-old was desperate to make it back into the ring because of the huge amount of money involved.

