Dragged: Ronwen Williams Gets the Short End of the Stick After Olympic Loss

Ronwen Williams is getting dragged on social media after the poor performance from South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics

Fans are asking questions about Williams' form and if it's the defence that lets him down each time or not

Others believe that three clean sheets in four years is not a good return for a goalkeeper who's rated so highly

Ronwen Williams is being criticised on social media for the South African U/23 loss at the Olympics. The team picked up no points in the group stages, leading to them being knocked out of the competition.

A conversation was started on social media by a fan account, asking social media users if they think Williams is to blame for the poor performance. Since he was the goalkeeper, clean sheets are expected but he didn't deliver.

Fans are wondering if Ronwen Williams keeps getting let down by his team or if there's more to it. Image: Zhizhao Wu

The argument was whether his defence keeps letting him down or if he's at fault. A look at his stats was taken as well and he's only collected three clean sheets in national colours.

Mzansi social media users question whether Williams' form is to blame or not

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Siyabon15545945 said:

"I think the AmaZulu keeper is far better than Williams so according to me we need that guy in our national team because Williams has already failed."

@KhosaXikombiso commented:

"We need a new Bafana goalkeeper. Ronwen is a scam."

@anathikakancu said:

"This is concerning, 3 clean sheets in 4 years? Sisancekelele ntoni."

@SihleGeneral10 commented:

"Both ways... He has failed himself and our defence also has been lacking."

