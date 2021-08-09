Social media users are thrilled as they watch a video of a group of dancers who are killing it on the dance floor

The video was posted by @TheGoldnNug on Twitter and attracted the attention of many social media users, who are entertained

Looking at the comments, many are dazzled by the guys and some are interested in knowing their identity

A video of a group of guys showing their superior dancing skills is a serious hit on social media platforms. The group has found its way to Twitter through @ThegoldnNug.

The lady who posted the clip says they really make her happy and many social media users are joining her to commend the group. It looks like the group or band is based in the United States of America and it has attracted the attention of many music lovers.

A group of young dancers is a serious hit on social media circles. Image: @TheGoldnNug/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TheRealSinazo said:

“I love them.”

@MZJojoB said:

“Name of the song please?”

@MiachaelButts1 said:

“You can’t tell me they vibing.”

@BriBelshername said:

“I need to give all of them my number.”

@BunnyLovesss said:

“Big red is giving very much so hahaha”

@ackMaDre said:

“They just dancing bruh.”

@AboyLikeme said:

“Those pink shorts!”

