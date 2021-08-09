8-Year-Old Boy Is on a Quest to Fight Stigma Against Special Needs Children

A protective elder brother by the name of Jojo is determined to fight the stigma against his special needs sister

In an interview, Jojo explained the condition of his younger sister to be cerebral palsy, which affects her movements

Parents of Ayeyie revealed that they have faced stigmatisation from both church members and families

An 8-year-old Ghanaian boy with a special needs sister, Ayeyie, is on a quest to stop the stigma against people with disabilities.

In a documentary sighted by Briefly News on the Facebook page of TV3 News, the young man by the name of Jojo Oti Yeboah described his sister's condition.

Jojo said his sister suffers from cerebral palsy, which he described as a congenital disorder that affects movement.

Ayeyie caught jaundice on the third day of birth which climbed to her brain and prevents her from controlling her body. Her brother said:

"My sister can't do anything by herself and it makes me feel sad," Jojo added.

The young brother said his wish for his sister is to see her walk someday. Speaking to Ayeyie's mother, she added that she had to stop going to church because of the stigma she faced over there.

Ayeyie's father narrated that he was told by his friends to run away from all this and he paid no heed to that. Young Joyo's desire is to be given a platform to educate the public to accept children living with disabilities.

His final words to everybody was that we should learn to love people with disabilities.

Meet the Mzansi mother who carries disabled daughter in a plastic bathtub

Briefly News earlier reported that life is a challenge for 13-year-old Yamkela Mafiyane from Ziphunzana near Mthatha. Her life is not the same as other kids' her age. At 13 years old she still does not know the joys of playing with other children in the park or outside at all.

She is always under the cautious eye of her 47-year-old mother Buyiswa Mafiyane. Buyiswa told Briefly News that since birth, life has been a struggle for the teen. Yamkela needs special attention because she is unable to move around on her own due to her disability.

Her lower limbs and joints are misshapen and very weak and both her knees are twisted at bad angles. She lives a lonely life at home as a result.

When her doting and loving mother does take her outside to get a little sun, Yamkela is carried in a small, plastic round washtub that often breaks. Buyiswa then replaces the broken bathtub with a new one.

