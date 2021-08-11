Lionel Messi Gets Weird Jersey Number at Paris Saint-Germain in Leaked Pictures

Lionel Messi has officially joined French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain after spending two decades at Barcelona

The Argentine appeared in PSG shirts looking strange as he had spent practically his entire career in Barca colours

Messi will wear the number 30 shirt at the French club, despite Neymar reportedly offering him the number 10 shirt

French club Paris Saint-Germain have unveiled Lionel Messi as their latest player and the Barcelona legend who spent about two decades at Camp Nou looks strange.

SPORTbible are reporting that Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday and underwent medicals before officially sealing a switch to the French club.

Lionel Messi appeared relatively strange in a PSG shirt having spent his entire career in the colours of Barcelona. Image: Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

Upon his arrival in Paris, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was mobbed from the airport all the way to Parc des Princes turf, presumably for content for his announcement.

Messi was decked out in his new team's colours but it is likely to be some time before the football world gets used to seeing him in the blue of Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite that Neymar reportedly offered the Argentine his number 10 shirt, the superstar has decided to don the number 30 shirt at PSG.

Xavi Hernandez has stated that his former teammate Lionel Messi is an unhappy man at Barcelona and has caused his lack of success with the club.

The Spanish legend and Messi played together when La Blaugrana last won the Champions League and the treble in the 2015 season.

However, the Camp Nou outfit have struggled to land another European title in Europe which has also affected their domestic success. And Xavi believes Barcelona have not done enough to fulfil their own part of the bargain with Messi as he told TV3 via Goal.com:

"You have to make sure that Leo is happy, because with a happy and content Leo you have a better chance to win titles.

"Many times he has given me the impression that Leo has not been happy on the field, that he has been sad and it makes me sad as a Cule (Barcelona supporter) that we have not taken advantage of him enough in recent years.

"We had the best footballer in the world and in history and we haven't taken advantage of him enough."

Messi pictures removed at Camp Nou

Briefly News reported earlier that Barcelona wasted no time before removing the images of their former captain Lionel Messi pasted across the Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner ended his 21-year relationship with the Catalans earlier this month after failing to extend his stay at the club.

Barca confirmed the Argentine forward planned to sign a new five-year deal until 2026 last week but La Liga's financial rules stopped the deal from happening.

