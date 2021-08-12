“Drive to the Fridge”: Mzansi Blown Away by Unusual Wheelbarrow Coffee Table

An unusual coffee table design with a wheelbarrow frame is keeping South Africans glued to their social media pages

Because of its wheelbarrow frame, the coffee table is seriously dividing the Mzansi social media space after it was posted by @Mara_Mizar

The Twitter account holder argues that the table is beautifully designed but he can’t have it in his house because he is still young

A beautiful coffee table is dividing the South African digital family as they react to its unique design. The stylish table is made out of a wheelbarrow frame and the top side has a glass finish.

It is beautiful and well-designed but many people feel it’s for a house owned by mature individuals or families because it doesn't appeal to the youth.

According to a post by @Mara_Mizar, he says the table is a stunner but he is too young to furnish his home with it.

He captioned his post:

"This is beautiful but ke I am not mature enough to have this in my house. Ndingayiqhuba iphambane!!!"

An unusual coffee table is keeping Mzansi divided on social media.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mallow_Of said:

"Especially xa iDyan zikhona sibusy ne wash..taking turns kuqhutywanwe ukuyolanda beer efridge."

@uMthoMakhoba said:

“Me after a few drinks at my house: "Did I tell you this is the exact wheelbarrow used to build this house"

@Vantablack_King said:

“Imagine coming back from the groove and you see it.”

@Cartel4o said:

“What's remaining is to paint the wheelbarrow frame... and it becomes lit!”

@Senz6250 said:

“I will even call my friends siqhubane la endlini when the wife is not around. I'm not matured ngaleyandlela nam.”

@Ta_Sk1 said:

“Being matured is depressing sometimes. Mna ndingathi masiqhubane nalomntu ukhona ngeloxesha. Vrrrrrm vrrrm vrrm piiip Pippip.”

@Mduduzii_Cele said:

“Imbi kodwa lento.”

