Buzz

“Drive to the Fridge”: Mzansi Blown Away by Unusual Wheelbarrow Coffee Table

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • An unusual coffee table design with a wheelbarrow frame is keeping South Africans glued to their social media pages
  • Because of its wheelbarrow frame, the coffee table is seriously dividing the Mzansi social media space after it was posted by @Mara_Mizar
  • The Twitter account holder argues that the table is beautifully designed but he can’t have it in his house because he is still young

A beautiful coffee table is dividing the South African digital family as they react to its unique design. The stylish table is made out of a wheelbarrow frame and the top side has a glass finish.

It is beautiful and well-designed but many people feel it’s for a house owned by mature individuals or families because it doesn't appeal to the youth.

According to a post by @Mara_Mizar, he says the table is a stunner but he is too young to furnish his home with it.

He captioned his post:

"This is beautiful but ke I am not mature enough to have this in my house. Ndingayiqhuba iphambane!!!"
Mzansi, Blown Away, Unusual, Wheelbarrow, Table
An unusual coffee table is keeping Mzansi divided on social media. Image: @Mara_Mizar/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mallow_Of said:

"Especially xa iDyan zikhona sibusy ne wash..taking turns kuqhutywanwe ukuyolanda beer efridge."

@uMthoMakhoba said:

“Me after a few drinks at my house: "Did I tell you this is the exact wheelbarrow used to build this house"

@Vantablack_King said:

“Imagine coming back from the groove and you see it.”

@Cartel4o said:

“What's remaining is to paint the wheelbarrow frame... and it becomes lit!”

@Senz6250 said:

“I will even call my friends siqhubane la endlini when the wife is not around. I'm not matured ngaleyandlela nam.”

@Ta_Sk1 said:

“Being matured is depressing sometimes. Mna ndingathi masiqhubane nalomntu ukhona ngeloxesha. Vrrrrrm vrrrm vrrm piiip Pippip.”

@Mduduzii_Cele said:

“Imbi kodwa lento.”

“Range Roomver”: South Africans react to hilarious video of luxury car office

Checking out some unusual designs, Briefly News reported that it looks like an expensive SUV car but when you take a closer look, it’s not a car but an office.

This is in a video clip that's circulating on social media. The opening sequence of the video displays a Range Rover SUV vehicle but when the clip plays further, a man appears comfortably sitting in his office.

The short video clip was posted by @AndreYardman and has caught the attention of many social media users in South Africa. The post has amassed 1 463 likes and has been retweeted on 409 occasions.

Source: Briefly.co.za

