“Drive to the Fridge”: Mzansi Blown Away by Unusual Wheelbarrow Coffee Table
- An unusual coffee table design with a wheelbarrow frame is keeping South Africans glued to their social media pages
- Because of its wheelbarrow frame, the coffee table is seriously dividing the Mzansi social media space after it was posted by @Mara_Mizar
- The Twitter account holder argues that the table is beautifully designed but he can’t have it in his house because he is still young
A beautiful coffee table is dividing the South African digital family as they react to its unique design. The stylish table is made out of a wheelbarrow frame and the top side has a glass finish.
It is beautiful and well-designed but many people feel it’s for a house owned by mature individuals or families because it doesn't appeal to the youth.
According to a post by @Mara_Mizar, he says the table is a stunner but he is too young to furnish his home with it.
He captioned his post:
"This is beautiful but ke I am not mature enough to have this in my house. Ndingayiqhuba iphambane!!!"
The post reads:
@Mallow_Of said:
"Especially xa iDyan zikhona sibusy ne wash..taking turns kuqhutywanwe ukuyolanda beer efridge."
@uMthoMakhoba said:
“Me after a few drinks at my house: "Did I tell you this is the exact wheelbarrow used to build this house"
@Vantablack_King said:
“Imagine coming back from the groove and you see it.”
@Cartel4o said:
“What's remaining is to paint the wheelbarrow frame... and it becomes lit!”
@Senz6250 said:
“I will even call my friends siqhubane la endlini when the wife is not around. I'm not matured ngaleyandlela nam.”
@Ta_Sk1 said:
“Being matured is depressing sometimes. Mna ndingathi masiqhubane nalomntu ukhona ngeloxesha. Vrrrrrm vrrrm vrrm piiip Pippip.”
@Mduduzii_Cele said:
“Imbi kodwa lento.”
Source: Briefly.co.za