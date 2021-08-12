Reno Omokri has advised people against dating women who only know how to take without contributing anything

In a viral Facebook post, he said that a lover should be a partner in progress and not a parasite looking to profit

The social commentator advised men to tell their lovers to pay the bills whenever they ask to be treated as queens

Popular social commentator and activist, Reno Omokri, has taken to Facebook to again speak about relationships.

In a post on Thursday, August 12, Omokri advised young men on how to deal with girlfriends who demand too much.

He said even the Queen pays her bills. Photo source: @renoomokri

Even the Queen pays her bills

The man said that if their lovers keep disturbing them about the need to treat them like queens, they should ask them to pay bills. Reno revealed they do not need parasites but someone who will support them all the way to achieve great success. He added that the Queen of England is not dependent.

The social commentator said women who support their partners actually exist and are not as impossible to find as many believe.

See his Facebook post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has generated thousands of comments and more than one thousand shares.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

Ebuka Okanni said:

"The tasking was too much and became unbearable plus the pressure to deliver to her on time ......nobody tell me I japa ! God bless you sir."

Sweetchi Modesta said:

"If you're woman, don't make the mistake of telling a guy/man to treat you like a queen. Treating a woman like a queen comes naturally from the man."

Akpe Richman Onehi

"Well scripted, but I have reservations for sisters. Married sisters deserves to be cared for as well. Once married does not mean they're not part of the family. Render help when there's need in anyway possible."

Woman says she doesn’t want Gucci, wants her man to buy land and property instead

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has stirred up quite an interesting social media debate after sharing that she's not interested in marrying a man who buys luxury Versace and Gucci products. Instead, she hopes to find a modest man who'll invest his cash in land and property.

Heading online, @missprecautious shared the enlightening post.

"My future husband must know we don't buy Versace or Gucci, we buy land and properties," she wrote straight forwardly.

South Africans certainly had mixed reactions to the post. While many agreed that her choice to get with a more modest fella was wise, others felt she had been crippled by a limited way of thinking about money.

Check out some of the very interesting comments below:

@FIRSTSAINTEVE said:

"WISDOM: One of these days, you earthlings are gonna have an epiphany and realise, everything ain’t for everybody! Just because folks aren’t living like you or I don’t mean something is wrong with them! From the menu of life, satisfy YOUR taste! I don’t like raw onions!"

@matingseaso said:

"Get a husband from rural areas, not a township gent, you'll thank me."

@Le_Professori said:

"But isn't the whole point of having properties and investments is so that you can be able to generate enough income to afford these Guccis and Versaces. I bet you everyone wants the good life, people just speak against it because they are not yet a point where they can afford it!"

@Manqobankosii said:

"This thing of land is enslaving my people. They want land that they can’t even use. They don’t even know which part of land they need to fight for. Our politicians are given land only to tell people that they can erect shacks. That’s how we have been utilising all the spaces."

@PaulManuelWill1 said:

"Communicate your priorities with your future hubby. How will you respond if he doesn't agree with all or some of your propositions?"

