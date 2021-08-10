A local woman has social media buzzing after suggesting that she wouldn't to marry a man who buys expensive luxury items

Instead, the lady wants her man to know that as a couple they would invest in land and property

Mzansi headed to the comments section with many interesting reactions to the opinionated video post

A local woman has stirred up quite an interesting social media debate after sharing that she's not interested in marrying a man who buys luxury Versace and Gucci products. Instead, she hopes to find a modest man who'll invest his cash in land and property.

This local woman says she wants her man to buy land and property.

Source: Twitter

, @missprecautious shared the enlightening post.

"My future husband must know we don't buy Versace or Gucci we buy land and properties," she wrote straight forwardly.

South Africans certainly had mixed reactions to the post. While many agreed that her choice to get with a more modest fella was wise, others felt she had been crippled by a limited way of thinking about money.

Check out some of the very interesting comments below:

@FIRSTSAINTEVE said:

"WISDOM: One of these days, you earthlings are gonna have an epiphany and realise, everything ain’t for everybody! Just because folks aren’t living like you or I don’t mean something is wrong with them! From the menu of life, satisfy YOUR taste! I don’t like raw onions!"

@matingseaso said:

"Get a husband from rural areas, not a township gent, you'll thank me."

@Le_Professori said:

"But isn't the whole point of having properties and investments is so that you can be able to generate enough income to afford these Guccis and Versaces. I bet you everyone wants the good life, people just speak against it because they are not yet a point where they can afford it!"

@Manqobankosii said:

"This thing of land is enslaving my people. They want land that they can’t even use. They don’t even know which part of land they need to fight for. Our politicians are given land only to tell people that they can erect shacks. That’s how we have been utilising all the spaces."

@PaulManuelWill1 said:

"Communicate your priorities with your future hubby. How will you respond if he doesn't agree with all or some of your propositions?"

Woman opens up about dating a younger man, SA has mixed reactions: #Ben10

In more spicy relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share the news of her much younger boyfriend. The 26-year-old is dating a fella seven years her junior and claims she could not be happier.

Taking to her Twitter account, @Ntombkamjita shared the very juicy details of her relationship.

"Can't believe I'm dating a 19 year old now. Akusemandi. He's sweet, romantic and all. NdiHappy shem," she captioned the heartfelt post.

While many social media users were happy for the young woman in love, some turned their noses up at what they felt were clear double standards for men and women in age-gap relationships.

Others suggested the woman was only celebrating the age difference because of her current relationship and would probably prefer to be with an older man if given the choice.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@CarolineSebotsa said:

"I'm happy for you babe, umnike nemali sometimes."

@LindaMassh said:

"Younger guys are so sweet shem. They listen when you talk &nd aren't always trying to change or control you. Not afraid to show their emotions or admit when they're wrong. When they're sorry they actually change to become better. Mina I prefer them shem."

@BulelaLeo said:

"Ngoku are you not a 'predator' okanye it doesn't apply to huns?"

@Senyane_K said:

"Ladies at age 22, dating a 27-year-old guy: "Shuu chomie!! My agemates are so childish, I want real men, age 26 and above, mature gentlemen. Same lady, age 28, dating a 20-year-old guy: "Ai chommie, mina I say as long as 2 people love each other, that's it. Age is but just a number."

@oarabile_maano said:

"Double standards."

@LeRoy_aswg said:

"My age group out here making these huns happy, cheers to us."

Source: Briefly.co.za