Woman Opens Up About Dating a Younger Man, SA Has Mixed Reactions: #Ben10

A local woman has social media buzzing after openly flaunting her relationship with a 19-year-old

The older lady claims not to be bothered by the 7 year age gap and has described her young partner as "romantic" and "sweet"

Mzansi took the comments section and shared their thoughts on the #Ben10 and his older girlfriend

A local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share the news of her much younger boyfriend. The 26-year-old is dating a fella 7 years her junior and claims she could not be happier.

This local woman is dating a much younger man. Image: @Ntombkamjita/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Twitter account, @Ntombkamjita shared the very juicy details of her relationship.

"Can't believe I'm dating a 19 year old now. Akusemandi. He's sweet, romantic and all. NdiHappy shem," she captioned the heartfelt post.

While many social media users were happy for the young woman in love, some turned their noses up at what they felt were clear double standards for men and women in age-gap relationships.

Others suggested the woman was only celebrating the age difference because of her current relationship and would probably prefer to be with an older man if given the choice.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@CarolineSebotsa said:

"I'm happy for you babe, umnike nemali sometimes."

@LindaMassh said:

"Younger guys are so sweet shem. They listen when U talk & aren't always tryna change or control U. Not afraid to show their emotions or admit when they're wrong. When they're sorry they actually change to become better. Mina I prefer them shem."

@BulelaLeo said:

"Ngoku are you not a "predator" okanye it doesn't apply to huns?"

@Senyane_K said:

"Ladies at age 22, dating a 27-year-old guy: "shuu chomie!! my agemates are so childish, I want real men, age 26 and above, mature gentlemen."

"Same lady, age 28, dating a 20-year-old guy: "ae chomie, mina I say as long as 2 ppl love each other, thats it. Age is but just a number"

@oarabile_maano said:

"Double standards."

@LeRoy_aswg said:

"My age group out here making these huns happy, cheers to us."

