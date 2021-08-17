A survey looking into the attitudes of South Africans when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine had rather interesting results

Researchers found that 55% of white South Africans stated that they would get vaccinated while 75% of black South Africans stated that they were eager to get the jab

The study also showed that young people aged between 18 to 24 were less likely to get vaccinated compared to people over 55

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - In the highlights of a study scheduled to be published on Wednesday, it has been revealed that white South Africans seem more reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The University of Johannesburg as well as Human Sciences Research Council researchers found that only 52% of white South Africans are willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in comparison to 75% of black South Africans surveyed.

Study a study done by researchers found that White South Africans are less likely to get vaccinated compared to Black South Africans. Image: Emmanuel Corset

Source: Getty Images

In a previous study, 69% of black South Africans indicated a willingness to get vaccinated while 56% of white South Africans said they would get vaccinated, according to MyBroadband.

The study found despite white people being more hesitant to get vaccinated, more white people are likely to have been already vaccinated compared to black people. The reason for this is easier access to vaccination centres, according to the study.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Young South Africans are more hesitant to get vaccinated

The study found that older people aged 55 and above showed more willingness to get the Covid-19 jab with 85% of people who participated in the survey stating they would get vaccinated; while 55% of young people indicating that they would get the jab.

Reasons some South Africans are reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine

The study found that South Africans were concerned about the possible side effects they could get from getting the coronavirus administered, reports BusinessTech. People were also concerned that the vaccine would not adequately be effective in protecting them against Covid-19.

The study also found that people believed that prayer would protect them against Covid-19 more than jab.

Millions of Covid19 vaccines produced in SA are reportedly being exported to Europe

Earlier, Briefly News reported that reports have revealed that Johnson & Johnson has been exporting millions of Covid-19 vaccines for distribution in Europe. The vaccines are packaged and bottled in South Africa by manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare.

The New York Times revealed that it has seen export records from Aspen and the SA government. J&J reportedly agreed to sell a substantial amount of its single-shot vaccine to assist with inoculating one-third of Africa's population.

The fact that the vaccine is being produced by Aspen Pharmacare created hope that the doses will go to people on the continent, according to SABC News. The report by the well-known publication went on to explain that SA is also paying more for Covid-19 vaccines than countries in the European Union are.

Source: Briefly.co.za