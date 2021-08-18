Mamelodi Sundowns Are Looking to Sign Ronwen Williams From Supersport United

Mamelodi Sundowns is interested in signing Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from SuperSport United

The goalkeeper has been on Masandawana's eyes for a while and it's up to his current club to accept the bid

Williams has just returned from the Tokyo Olympics and reportedly also wants a chance to grow with Sundowns

In order to secure the service of the international goalkeeper, Mamelodi Sundowns contacted SuperSport United with Ronwen Williams.

Back in the Tokyo Olympics, Williams was the lone over-age player on the squad in South Africa and the two-time winner of a golden glove is still the man who is highly wanted.

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing a bid for SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs expressed an interest in signing Williams, who after the last few seasons was the most consistent shot stopper in PSL, but only Sundowns contacted the club according to The South African.

Williams' agent, Lance Davids, confirmed the player's interest in Mamelodi Sundowns, but said that the decision has remained with SuperSport United, his current club.

He said that he can confirm that Sundowns have made an enquiry. But the decision rests with the club where Ronwen has a contract and that is SuperSport," said Davids to Soccer Laduma.

"I believe he would be open to a fresh challenge.”

This season, SuperSport has been adamant about not selling any players to the big three, aiming to thwart attempts to wrest Williams and colleagues Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena from their grasp.

Dennis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene are already among Sundowns' goalkeepers, with the Mweene pulling off penalty shootout heroics in the MTN8 quarter-final.

Fans debate Ronwen Williams' form on the timeline

Briefly News previously reported that Ronwen Williams is being criticised on social media for the South African U/23 loss at the Olympics. The team picked up no points in the group stages, leading to them being knocked out of the competition.

A conversation was started on social media by a fan account, asking social media users if they think Williams is to blame for the poor performance. Since he was the goalkeeper, clean sheets are expected but he didn't deliver.

The argument was whether his defence keeps letting him down or if he's at fault. A look at his stats was taken as well and he's only collected three clean sheets in national colours.

Source: Briefly.co.za