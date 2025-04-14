Ntando Duma shared a heartfelt post on social media, gushing over her husband, Una Rams, revealing how his ability to make her laugh and smile is one of the reasons she fell in love

Fans reacted positively, praising their love and Ntando's radiant smile, with many expressing happiness for the couple

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin emphasised the importance of mutual respect, open communication, and shared experiences in building a strong foundation for public figures like Ntando and Una Rams

Ntando Duma is in love, and she can't hide it. The newly wedded actress and media personality shared a sweet appreciation post for her husband Unarine "Una Rams" Rambani on social media.

Ntando Duma shared a sweet appreciation post for her husband. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma gushes over her husband

Single people are not safe this year! Popular actress and businesswoman Ntando Duma recently painted timelines red with a post about her husband. The star who joined the "My husband this, my husband that" gang after marrying the love of her life, Una Rams, gushed over her man.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Shaka iLembe actress revealed that one of the many reasons she fell head over heels in love with her man was because he makes her laugh and smile. Sharing pictures of herself grinning from ear to ear, Ntando wrote:

"One of his superpowers is to make me laugh/smile❤️ Ey loMyeni wam, Nxa yaz. Hahaha🫢😂 hlekani nani once."

Fans react to Ntando Duma's post

Social media users love seeing Ntando and Una Rams' love and marriage blossom. Many said Ntando Duma deserves to be loved.

@ayandathabethe said:

"He’s honestly the best hubby ❤️"

@balepi.mosweu commented:

"The most radiant and stunning smile please 🥺🩷"

@khungekwaqum wrote:

"Mna ndizohleka xa ndinibona nihleka nobabini.Ncoooh m so happy sthandwa sam❤️❤️"

@kingleccly added:

"You deserve all the happiness 😍😍"

@sibumabena said:

"Stunning bride!! A blushing bride! 🥰🥹😍"

@celestekhu noted:

'Stunning and the most beautiful smile too."

What you need to know about Ntando Duma's marriage

Ntando Duma married Una Rams in a private traditional ceremony earlier this year after speculation from social media users. The stars have been flaunting their relationship online, with Ntando showcasing her stunning wedding ring.

She has been blessing fans with videos from their family getaways and some from her fairytale wedding.

Ntando Duma gushed over her husband in a sweet post. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education about key factors that contribute to building a strong foundation in a new relationship. She said:

"When building a strong foundation in a new marriage, especially for public figures like Ntando Duma and Una Rams, mutual respect and open communication are essential. It’s about aligning values and goals while nurturing trust and emotional intimacy.

"For a couple in the public eye, intentionality is key. Finding joy in shared experiences creates a meaningful bond while maintaining space for individual growth. Relationships thrive when both partners feel supported to be their authentic selves."

Zozibini Tunzi stuns in modern makoti outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi is, hands down, the most stylish makoti. The beauty queen, who tied the knot with her husband, Luthando Bolwana, at a lavish ceremony in the Western Cape, shared pictures rocking her traditional makoti outfit.

South Africans are glued to Zozibini's social media pages, waiting for more wedding content, and she is not disappointing. Miss Universe 2019 made headlines last week when she announced that she was officially off the market.

Source: Briefly News