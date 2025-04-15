Veteran actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell, has been in the spotlight regarding his legal woes

The 23-year-old actor was accused of sexual assault by his 17-year-old girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, in December 2024

Donell Mbele appeared in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Monday, 14 April 2025

Donell Mbele was accused of rape by his girlfriend. Image: @donell.

South African veteran actress Sonia Mbele's son Donell has been under the spotlight for months now after his 17-year-old girlfriend opened a case against him as she alleged that he had sexually assaulted her.

The case was opened in December 2024 and since then Mbele and her 23-year-old son have been hogging headlines. Recently, the young actor appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Monday, 14 April 2025, after it was postponed on 31 March 2025 as prosecutor Given Mbenzi requested additional time to strengthen the state’s case through further consultation with the complainant.

Donell Mbele's post sparks outrage

After his court appearance in January 2025, Sonia Mbele's son is a free man. The star, who is facing two counts of molestation, made headlines when his famous mother Sonia Mbele's name was dragged into his matter by the NPA.

The statement was later withdrawn, and the NPA apologised. Donell reportedly took to his social media page to share a message after the ordeal. A user with the handle @JohnsonAwalle shared screenshots of Donell's post on X. The post angered fans who felt Sonia's son was not being remorseful.

Actor Donell Mbele appeared in court on 14 April 2025. Image: @donell.

Here's everything you need to know about Donell Mbele's rape case

Donell Mbele rang in the new year on a wrong note when he was accused of two counts of rape by his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. The 17-year-old shared explosive screenshots of the conversation she had with Donell after the alleged rape incident.

The matter caused a massive uproar on social media as this was not the first time that Donell was being accused of rape. Fans called for his arrest. Donell was later arrested, appeared in court and was released on bail.

The 23-year-old actor appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the case was postponed to 14 April 2025.

Amanda du-Pont's case against Jub Jub

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the South African actress Amanda du-Pont alleged that her then-boyfriend TV presenter Jub Jub molested her in front of her young sisters during the time they were dating. Jub Jub handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest had been issued.

The case continued for months before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) threw it out. Jub Jub's lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, argued to the NPA that these charges were fabricated following Jub Jub's 2021 interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G and Sol Phenduka, where he said he "smashed" Amanda du-Pont. Ntsako Baloyi also highlighted inconsistencies in Amanda du-Pont's story, among other things.

