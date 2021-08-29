Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is set to see him become the Premier League's best-paid player

Reports suggest the Portuguese will be earning a massive £480 000-a-week in wages

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is currently the league's highest earner, with the midfielder taking home a huge £385 000-a-week

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to become Premier League's highest earner ahead of his stunning return to Manchester United.

United confirmed on Friday, August 26, they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical completed.

According to Metro UK, Ronaldo is yet to put pen to paper on his contract despite the Red Devils formally submitting an offer.

However, the publication added there are not expected stumbling blocks to the veteran striker signing the deal given his old club forwarded one of the most lucrative offers in their history.

The Sun reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to pocket a massive £480 000-a-week or around £25millon a year.

The massive wages will see him become the highest earner in the Premier League ahead of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne who is believed to be banking around £385 000-a-week.

It is understood Ronaldo has been forwarded with a two-year contract offer at Old Trafford, with his wages now dwarfing David de Gea's £375 000-a-week which had him as the club's best earner.

According to reports, Ronaldo is expected to earn more millions as he will get a cut from the sale of his replica shirts by United.

The 36-year-old is currently in Lisbon where he is believed he could have his medical before flying to Manchester later.

His second debut for the Red Devils is expected to be against Newcastle at Old Trafford after the international break.

