Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa at Man United

The 36-year-old has reportedly told Man United chiefs to do all it takes to bring Chiesa to Old Trafford

Ronaldo and Chiesa struck up a fine partnership last season at Juventus and were the club's best players

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing for Man United chiefs to sign his former teammate Federico Chiesa from Juventus, The Mirror citing Calciomercato reports.

According to the report, Ronaldo sees Chiesa as a perfect fit at Man United after the Italian steady rise in football over the past 12 months.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man United chiefs to sign former teammate Chiesa from Juventus. Photo by Giorgio Perottino

Ronaldo spent one season playing alongside Chiesa for Juventus after the Italian joined from Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

After then, the two attackers struck up a fine partnership which saw Chiesa score 14 goals and grabbed 10 assists in his first season while supporting Ronaldo from either flank.

Now, Ronaldo will love to form another partnership with the Italian but this time at Man United.

Chiesea, 23, hugged major headlines over the summer after he scored two goals during Italy's run to Euro 2020 glory, including the opener against Spain in the semi-finals.

The on-loan Fiorentina man, who will join Juventus permanently next summer for €40million (£34m), has made seven appearances for the Bianconeri this season.

From those seven games, Chiesa has scored two goals, striking the winner against Chelsea in the Champions League clash in late September.

