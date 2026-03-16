Legendary TV personality and thespian Soli Philander had social media buzzing after his funeral service on Saturday, 14 March 2026

Philander's close friend shared the actor's last words about his ex-wife, Toni Philander, at his funeral

South Africans and fans of the actor paid tribute to him and bid him farewell at his funeral service

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SA comments on Soli Philander's final thoughts about ex-wife. Image: YouMagazine

Source: Twitter

Legendary comedian and actor Soli Philander trended on social media over the weekend when his close friend shared his last words about his former wife, Toni Philander.

Philander's daughters, Kayla and Dayna, also paid tribute to him at his funeral service on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

According to media reports, Philander came out as queer in 2017, two years after divorcing his ex-wife, Toni Philander.

The comedian labeled himself “non-binary,” and added that he was not a man or a woman, and he'd dated both men and women.

The star said in an interview, “It’s exciting to get to a space where I can identify with my true self. This is who I am. I’m not a man, I’m not a woman. I’m Soli, and I’m not going to apologise for that any more.”

The late actor posted a photo of himself and his ex-wife on his X account in August 2014, before he filed for divorce in 2015.

The Kideo actor was married to businesswoman Toni Philander for 30 years, from 1985 to 2015, and has five children together.

South Africans on Facebook commented on Philander's last words about his ex-wife before he passed away on 4 March 2026.

South Africans respond to Philander's last words to ex-wife

Anita Constable responded:

"He divorced his wife. And they have beautiful children. But he and Tony were good friends. They just had thoughts and said "about each other. A lot of people are divorcing. They have their own reasons."

Vincent Opperman asked:

"Not to speak ill of the dead, but wasn't he gay?"

Melinda Ann Richards said:

"Vincent Opperman, yes, he was, and that is why they got divorced. I was so sad at that time for her. But they remained the best of friends!"

Bonnie Poysden wrote:

"He was gay, and because they loved each other, she gave him the freedom to be himself. She is a wonderful woman."

June Griffiths responded:

"Why did they get divorced, as he said she was the love of his life. What went wrong there?"

Nikita Maphuti Komape reacted:

"I really don't understand why people must judge other people. He was a star. He was awesome, let it be. He is resting."

Antoinette Wiese said:

"June Griffiths; she gave him the freedom to be himself."

Soli Philander's last words about his ex-wife sparks a reaction. Image: BuzzLife

Source: Twitter

Actor Soli Philander's funeral service has been confirmed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African comedian and actor Soli Philander's funeral details have been shared online.

The 65-year-old made headlines this week when he passed away after a long battle with cancer.

South Africans and fans of the entertainer took to social media this week to pay tribute to Philander.

Source: Briefly News