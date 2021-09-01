A young lady has got many people laughing on social media after losing her wig while on a rollercoaster ride

In the hilarious video that was shared on LinkedIn, the wind blew the lady's wig away as the rollercoaster ascended into the air

One of those that commented on the hilarious video said she needed such content to lighten up her mood

A funny video has emerged on social media in which a young lady could be seen riding a rollercoaster and losing her wig in the process.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by Emmy Williams, the young lady was anxious before the rollercoaster took off.

The wind blew the lady's wig away as the rollercoaster ascended into the air. Photo credit: Emmy Williams/LinkedIn

The wind has a plan

As the rollercoaster ascended into the air, the lady began to scream. As if getting upset with the lady's scream, the wind removed the latter's wig from her head and flew away with it.

The lady could be seen putting her hand on her head and screaming "My wig".

Sharing the video, Emmy wrote:

"This is why you need helmets for rollercoasters."

Social media reacts

Ikenna Nnadozie said:

"Phew. I was watching with my heart in my mouth. So relieved it was only her hair that flew off."

Queendaline Osuji commented:

"Cracked me up so much! Thanks for sharing. I really needed something like this to lighten up my mood."

Joseph Christopher wrote:

"I nearly fainted the day I try it."

Ruth Storms said:

"This is called losing it, in more ways than one."

Bridesmaid loses her wig as she fights for bride's flower bouquet

In other news, a video by @maxwelljennings on Instagram has shown some ladies at a wedding fighting over a bride's flower. It was such a dramatic scene.

Before the new wife threw the bouquet to them, she backed them and made a feint move several times.

When the lady finally threw the flower, the ladies rushed towards it as they created a mini stampede.

The lady who eventually got it had to go through a lot. Her wig was yanked off. She, however, never allowed that to stop her until she got what she wanted.

