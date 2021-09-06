Stunning Lady Wows Mzansi With Her Bootylicious Curves: “Umuhle, Shem”

A local woman has the internet buzzing after showing off her curves in some stunning pics

The curvaceous beauty made sure to send a huge shoutout to Sjava, letting all the thirsty fellas know she is unavailable

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super beautiful pictures

A local woman has the internet buzzing after heading online to share a snap of herself looking seriously snatched in a fitted pencil skirt. The stunner made it clear that she is taken, captioning her post with a sweet shoutout to "Sjava", who is either her loving boyfriend or the Mzansi celeb.

This local woman's curves have the internet buzzing. Images: @NkosazanaJobe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @NkosazanaJobe shared the killer snaps.

"Sjava's Girl, MaJobe," she cutely captioned the post.

In the pictures, the beautiful young lady rocks a classic white-on-denim combo. The stylish outfit features a fitted long sleeve blouse and a trendy pencil skirt with a deep slit. Her strappy gladiator heels perfectly complement the rest of her clothes.

Clearly, MaJobe's curves in that gorgeous outfit had the Twitter streets talking. Check out some of the reactions to her pictures below:

@Mpumelelow said:

"Umuhle futhi ugqoke kahle, shem."

@Skinny_ray said:

"Beautiful skirt."

@Wiseman62683782 said:

"How I wish to be Sjava right now."

@NtsokoSello said:

"Sjava I guess you heard the song. We wanna witness the celebration before the end of the year. Wedding celebration."

Goodies Baloyi said:

"You are so beautiful, sister."

@boya_thabo said:

"How refreshing and gorgeous you are."

@BornofGod_jt said:

"Life in full HD, God is beautiful indeed."

@Shawn_2k19 said:

"You got beautiful feet."

@AmutjiraS said:

"Some guy is very lucky."

Top 20 curvy SA celebrities in 2021: Beautiful black women

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that women go to the extremes of having plastic surgery done in order to enhance their bodies to become curvier. In South Africa, a country blessed with beautiful women, curvy is the norm, and these top 20 curviest South African celebrities take the lead in having bodies that any woman would envy.

Top 20 curvy SA female celebrities

South African female celebrities are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful across Africa. It is not just famous faces, but ordinary ladies have bodies with perfectly shaped features. Who has the curviest body? Below are the top 20 most curvy black celebrities in Mzansi. The list does not follow any particular order.

1. Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi, popularly known as Queen of Twerk, is a 26-year-old internet influencer, rapper, model and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight at age 16 as a member of the Pro-Twerkers dance crew. The curvaceous beauty launched her reality show, HaveFaith, on MTV Africa in 2019 and released her first EP, Disrespectful, in 2019.

2. Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini Jones

Minnie Dlamini is a South African media personality, actress and model. She is married to Quinton Jones, and they have one child. The model has maintained her flowless curvaceous body even after becoming a mother and always serves body goals to her audience.

3. Londie London

Londiwe Siphowokuhle Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, is a South African Afro-pop musician, entrepreneur, model and mother. The He Goes hitmaker has showstopping curves that have not faded away even after becoming a mother in early 2021.

4. Nosipho Zulu

Nosipho Zulu is a South African Instagram model and entrepreneur. She gained fame after her snaps went viral. Nosipho is one of the most beautifully curved celebrities across South Africa, and she always showcases her breathtaking beauty on social media.

5. Boitumelo Thulo

Boity is a successful entrepreneur, rapper, actress, and TV personality. She appeared on the 2019 list of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 due to her remarkable contribution to SA’s entertainment. Boity maintains her envious curves by having regular sessions at the gym.

6. Bontle Modiselle

Bontle is an actress, dancer, media personality, singer, and choreographer. The multi-talented mother of one is married to Ricardo Moloi since 2019. She has a perfect body physique with properly defined curves. Her dancing helps her stay in shape.

7. Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai is a self-proclaimed rap queen and has an impressive following of over two million fans on Instagram. She does not shy away from showing off her perfectly curved body, as she often posts snaps of herself in risqué outfits. The celebrated rap star claims that her style is sexy and trendy.

8. Phindile Gwala

This South African actress is known for her role as Nonny on SA’s local drama series Muvhango. If you watched the series, she would definitely be hard to miss with a body like that. The woman always wears clothes that enhance her curvy body. She left her career as an actress to become a pastor.

9. Samantha Malinga

With killer curves, Samantha Malinga definitely deserves to be on the list of the sexiest South African female celebrities. She is a former member of a South African twerk group called ProTwerkers. She and her fellow dancers often set tongues wagging with their impressive twerking skills. The fact that they had the assets to boot was a definite bonus.

10. Kim Kholiwe

Kim Kholiwe is a former member of the ProTwerkers girl group and is a good friend of Faith Nketsi. She possesses the assets to fit the profile of the all-girl group and is one of the South African celebrities who embrace being a socialite. Her Instagram page is littered with racy photos of her in exotic locations and living a fun life.

11. Dineo Moeketsi

Despite being on the petite side compared to other ladies on this list, she is still a curvy beauty. The South African actress, dancer, singer and television presenter knows how to keep her curves in shape. She is best known for hosting O-Access, a Channel O music show. She has also appeared in several theatre productions, including Grease.

12. Nomzamo Mbatha

This South African television personality and actress found fame as one of the three finalists in 2012’s MTV Base VJ search. She was nominated for Best Actress in the African Movie Academy Awards for her role in Tell Me Sweet Something as Moratiwa. Her body has a perfect balance with a voluptuous bust, tiny waist, and wide hips. She causes a stir everywhere she appears in her classy yet sexy outfits.

13. Buhle Samuels

Buhle is known for her role as Matshidiso on Muvhango. She rose to fame after beating several seasoned South African actresses for that particular role. She has since left the series to pursue other interests. Her fans were sad to see her go since her curves were often on full display during the series.

14. Thickleeyonce

If her name is anything to go by, she is curvy, and she knows it. She is a photographer and entrepreneur and is known for championing women to love their bodies, whatever size they may be. She has not always had it easy as she has recently been fat-shamed for loving her plus-sized body. This has not deterred her.

15. Asavela Mngqithi

Asavela Mngqithi is a talented actress best recognized for her role as Ntwenhle on Isibaya telenovela. Since joining the popular local show, the curvy beauty has never failed to impress with her exceptional acting skills.

16. Siphesihle Ndaba

Siphesihle Ndaba is a beautiful South African actress known for her role as Mazet on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora, which is also her debut television role since graduation. The 24-year-old upcoming actress is a product of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. She has won the hearts of many with her superb acting skills and envious body physique.

17. Queen Lolly Sgananda

Queen Lolly is a South African songstress known for hits like Sgananda and Amadodenu. The curvy Zulu girl came into the limelight in early 2019 after posting sexy pictures that caught the attention of netizens. In December 2020, she publicly accused Master KG of asking her to abort their child.

18. Tango Ncetezo

Tango makes it to the curviest South African celebrities list and is known for her role in the second season of the South African drama series, A Place Called Home. She, however, found her fame on the television series Rockville in her role as Peggy. The curvy actress has also appeared in Wild Heart. For Tango, acting is what she always wanted, and she is doing well.

19. Lebo Mokoena

Lebo Mokoena is a South African reality TV star and businesswoman. She is best recognized for starring on 1Magic’s hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She was married to business tycoon Lebo Gunguluza in 2017 and had one child. Gunguluza revealed in early 2021 that they are finalizing their divorce.

20. Carol Tshabalala

Carol Tshabalala is a celebrated South African sports broadcaster, producer and voice over artist. She works for SuperSport International and Premier League Productions (IMG productions). One of her most remarkable achievements was being the first African to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich. As a woman and black person, she has managed to beat all odds and emerge at the top of a male-dominated field.

The women on this list of curvy South African celebrities deserve to be here because they have it in the right places. Mzansi is blessed with numerous other celebrities and ordinary ladies with gorgeous bodies.

